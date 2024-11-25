 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Kraven the Hunter’s early box office estimates aren’t looking good

By
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stands near fire in Kraven the Hunter.
Sony Pictures Releasing

It’s been a long road for Kraven the Hunter. The forthcoming sixth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been delayed three times over the past two years. It was originally set to hit theaters on January 13, 2023, before its release date was pushed first to October 6, 2023, and then to August 30, 2024. It was delayed again from that date and is now on the verge of hitting theaters this coming December. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Kraven the Hunter will receive the enthusiastic welcome at the box office that Sony Pictures may have hoped it would.

According to Box Office Pro, Kraven the Hunter is currently expected to earn between $20 million and $25 million in its domestic opening weekend. If that estimate proves to be true, that will be a quiet opening for a film that reportedly cost north of $100 million to make. For further context, a $25 million opening would put Kraven the Hunter ahead of Madame Web, which grossed just $15.3 million at the domestic box office in its first weekend earlier this year, but below Morbius, which raked in a larger $39 million opening in its debut weekend back in April 2022.

Recommended Videos

This projection also suggests that Kraven the Hunter will fall short of Venom: The Last Dance‘s $51 million debut weekend domestic gross in October. (Venom: The Last Dance has, notably, performed worse than Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, both of which earned around $213 million at the domestic box office compared to The Last Dance‘s $133 million.)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson raises his fist in Kraven the Hunter.
Sony Pictures Releasing

None of this is, of course, good news for Kraven the Hunter. Not only are its early low estimates concerning but the new film is also expected to face some stiff competition as both Wicked: Part One and Moana 2 are expected to still be performing well in the early weeks of December when Kraven the Hunter makes its long-awaited theatrical debut. As an R-rated comic book movie, it’s possible its differences from its more family-friendly competition could help it, as could a surge of positive word-of-mouth hype.

Related

A lot could, in other words, change for Kraven the Hunter before its opening day. For now, though, it’s looking like the film may bring Sony’s already uneven superhero year to a low-key, potentially disappointing close.

Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theaters on December 13.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in November 2024 you have to watch
Four people stand around a car in The Italian Job.

Amazon Prime Video has a vast selection of movies from which to choose, from classics to new films as well as Amazon Originals. The great news is that you can access them all with your base Amazon Prime subscription. If you pay the extra fee, you can enjoy them without ads, too. The bad news? Movies come and go all the time, so while some stick around for a year, even longer, others could be coming up for removal at a moment’s notice.

Case in point: This month, multiple movies from the James Bond franchise will be leaving the streaming service. This includes popular flicks about the charming British secret service agent played by numerous actors through the decades like Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, The Spy Who Loved Me, Live and Let Die, License to Kill, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. You might want to hop onto a James Bond marathon this month before these films are removed from the streamer. When you’re done, check out these five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in November 2024 as well.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in November 2024 you have to watch now
Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in The Little Things

November means it's awards season, and Netflix will certainly make a push to win its first Best Picture Oscar. The streamer's top contender is Emilia Pérez, a French crime musical about a cartel leader's secret plan to leave the drug trade and transition into a woman. Netflix's other prestige play, The Piano Lesson, is a moving drama based on an August Wilson play.

While Emilia Pérez and The Piano Lesson will remain on Netflix for a long time, a select group of movies will depart from the service at the end of the month. Don't wait until the last minute to watch these movies. Our top picks are a popular horror sequel, a dark murder mystery, and a charming coming-of-age story.

Read more
Wolfs 2 is no longer moving forward at Apple
Brad Pitt and George Clooney hold guns in Wolfs.

There was a time when putting Brad Pitt and George Clooney in your movie together was a guarantee that the movie would be a hit. Unfortunately, it seems that time is no more. Variety is reporting that, three months after director Jon Watts inked a deal with Apple to develop a sequel to Wolfs, the movie won't actually be moving forward.

In a recent interview with Collider, Watts basically confirmed as much when he was asked what his next project would be.

Read more