‘Give our film a chance:’ Kraven the Hunter director addresses Sony’s Spider-Man Universe failures

By
kraven the hunter director jc chandor spider man universe failures sony
Sony Pictures

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) has not gone according to plan. Several SSU entries, including Morbius and Madame Web, have been either critically reviled or box office failures. The three Venom films have all been profitable but garnered a negative reception. J.C. Chandor is hoping his film, Kraven the Hunter, will turn the SSU in a positive direction.

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Chandor acknowledged the criticisms of Sony’s previous Spider-Man films. Chandor is hoping that fans will watch Kraven with an open mind and not let the SSU’s negative reception cloud their judgment.

“I don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say: for me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world … some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe],” Chandor said. “Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been there’s been a mixed success rate. People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance.”

Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, the titular character. Sergei is the world’s greatest hunter, whose tumultuous relationship with his criminal father sends him down a path of vengeance. Sergei will eventually go on to become one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies.

Kraven the Hunter also stars Ariana DeBose as Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Rhino, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Sergei’s father, Nikolai.

Chandor directs Kraven the Hunter from a script by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Kraven’s release was delayed several times, allowing Chandor to reshape several characters and the plot during reshoots. The result is a more action-driven, R-rated story.

Kraven the Hunter opens in theaters on December 13, 2024.

