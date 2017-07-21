Syfy teases Superman prequel series with ‘Krypton’ teaser trailer at Comic-Con

Why it matters to you The new series will explore a period of time well before Superman became one of the most famous superheroes in the world.

A Superman prequel series set years before the destruction of the Man of Steel’s home planet is coming to television in 2018, and Syfy made it official by debuting a new Krypton teaser trailer during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con.

The network released the new teaser trailer for Krypton as part of its Comic-Con promotion of the show, which is executive produced and co-written by Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice screenwriter David S. Goyer. Once Upon a Time and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles writer Ian Goldberg is Goyer’s co-writer on the series.

Unfolding two generations before the destruction of the eponymous planet where Superman and Supergirl were born, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather Seg-El as he fights to save his world and redeem the honor of his family name, the House of El. The Halcyon actor Cameron Cuffe stars in the series as Seg-El, whose name is a nod to Superman’s co-creator, Jerry Siegel. The television series is inspired by John Byrne’s 1987 comic-book miniseries The World of Krypton, which introduced many of the concepts surrounding the politics of Krypton prior to its destruction, and the character of Superman’s grandfather, known as “Seyg-El” in that story.

Joining Cuffe in the cast is Broadchurch actress Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod, an ancestor of Superman’s arch-enemy, as well as Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones) as Val-El, Elliot Cowan (Alexander) as Daron-Vex, Ann Ogbomo (Wonder Woman) as Alura Zod, Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness) as Kem, Wallis Day (The Royals) as Nyssa, and Aaron Pierre (Prime Suspect 1973) as Dev-Em.

Peaky Blinders and The Girl With all the Gifts director Colm McCarthy directed the pilot episode of Krypton, with Sanctuary creator and Sleepy Hollow writer Damian Kindler serving as executive producer with Goyer and showrunner on the series.

Given the series’ prequel setting generations before any of the other television series set in the DC Comics live-action universe — such as Arrow, The Flash, and most importantly, Supergirl — the series is unlikely to connect with those shows, particularly with Krypton airing on Syfy. However, with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series often using time-travel story elements, anything’s possible.

There’s no specific date set for the premiere of Krypton on Syfy at this point.