M3GAN trailer showcases a lifelike robot turned evil

When will humans stop making lifelike robots and dolls? From the T-800 in The Terminator franchise to David in Prometheus to Annabelle in The Conjuring Universe, the robots seem to always break bad more often than not and turn on their creators. The latest robot set to terrorize humans is an overprotective doll in M3GAN, the first trailer for which was released moments ago.

Gemma (Allison Williams), a gifted robotic developer, suddenly becomes the guardian of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). With no parental experience, Gemma introduces Cady to M3GAN, a robotic doll programmed with artificial intelligence to bond with and care for children. Things start off well as Cady and M3GAN form an instant connection. However, M3GAN begins to strongly defend Cady and the robot resorts to violence against those who question its tactics. It’s up to Gemma to shut down M3GAN or face severe casualties.

M3GAN - official trailer

The trailer includes M3GAN committing sinister acts like physically assaulting Gemma and wielding a knife toward unsuspecting employees. M3GAN creepily states it won’t let “anyone harm Cady ever again” before firing a nail gun into the hand of a woman and stomping on her head.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone, the mind behind 2014’s Housebound, and written by Akela Cooper, who penned 2021’s Malignant. Me3GAN is based on a story by Cooper and James Wan, with the latter serving as a producer on the film alongside Jason Blum. The ensemble cast includes Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Arlo Green, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

From Universal Pictures, M3GAN heads to theaters January 13, 2023.

