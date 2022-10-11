 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

M3GAN trailer showcases a lifelike robot turned evil

Dan Girolamo
By

When will humans stop making lifelike robots and dolls? From the T-800 in The Terminator franchise to David in Prometheus to Annabelle in The Conjuring Universe, the robots seem to always break bad more often than not and turn on their creators. The latest robot set to terrorize humans is an overprotective doll in M3GAN, the first trailer for which  was released moments ago.

Gemma (Allison Williams), a gifted robotic developer, suddenly becomes the guardian of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). With no parental experience, Gemma introduces Cady to M3GAN, a robotic doll programmed with artificial intelligence to bond with and care for children. Things start off well as Cady and M3GAN form an instant connection. However, M3GAN begins to strongly defend Cady and the robot resorts to violence against those who question its tactics. It’s up to Gemma to shut down M3GAN or face severe casualties.

M3GAN - official trailer

The trailer includes M3GAN committing sinister acts like physically assaulting Gemma and wielding a knife toward unsuspecting employees. M3GAN creepily states it won’t let “anyone harm Cady ever again” before firing a nail gun into the hand of a woman and stomping on her head.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone, the mind behind 2014’s Housebound, and written by Akela Cooper, who penned 2021’s MalignantMe3GAN is based on a story by Cooper and James Wan, with the latter serving as a producer on the film alongside Jason Blum. The ensemble cast includes Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Arlo Green, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

A doll creepily stares in the poster for M3GAN.

From Universal Pictures, M3GAN heads to theaters January 13, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch Robert Downey Jr. give a young fan a 3D-printed Iron Man bionic arm
Limbitless Solutions
How to get the Apple TV+ app on Android devices
The Apple TV Plus home screen with Black Bird.
Tár review: Cate Blanchett soars in Todd Field’s ambitious new drama
Cate Blanchett conducts music while wearing a suit in TÁR.
A Friend of the Family cast and crew reflect on empathizing with the Brobergs
Jake Lacy smiles in A Friend of the Family.
The White Lotus heads to Sicily in mysterious season 2 trailer
The cast of The White Lotus season 2 gather on a boat and toast their glasses.
‘Pain and pleasure, indivisible:’ Looking back at the queer horror classic Hellraiser
Pinhead on the poster cover for Hellraiser
Bowser attacks in The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s first trailer
super mario bros movie first trailer bowser
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive Thanksgiving theatrical release
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem
Gael Garcia Bernal stares intently in a black and white scene from Werewolf By Night.
Heardle today, October 7: answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 7: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
Significant Other review: a scary kind of love
Maika Monroe stares at the camera while lying down.
Finn Jones on The Visitor and his unfinished business with Marvel and Iron Fist
Finn Jones holds a flashlight in a scene from The Visitor.