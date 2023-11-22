Max reveals Holiday Central curated collection of films and TV shows

The Thanksgiving shows may be on Max tomorrow, but as far as Max is concerned, the Christmas holiday season is already underway. Max has announced that it is grouping its selection of holiday films and TV shows under the Holiday Central collection, which is now live on the site. As part of this new promotion, Max will also feature an interactive advent calendar starting on December 1, which will countdown to Christmas by showcasing a different holiday movie or TV show per day.

Perennial holiday favorites like A Christmas Story, Elf, Holiday Harmony, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be featured alongside classic flicks including A Christmas Carol, Christmas in Connecticut, Holiday Affair, and The Man Who Came To Dinner.

Additionally, Max will cater to foodies with new episodes of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, and Holiday Baking Championship. Holiday episodes of fan-favorite sitcoms like Friends, Abbott Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, Full House, Family Matters, and more will also be featured throughout the month.

Don't Miss:

For anyone who has ever enjoyed the Yule log broadcast, Max is featuring some geeky variations on the theme with Harry Potter: Fireplace, World of Westeros Dragon Egg Yule Log, the Rick and Morty-inspired A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log, and the Calcifer Yule Log which is taken from the classic anime film, Howl’s Moving Castle.

Max has also shared a selection of its Holiday Central curated lists, which you can see below.

Pure Christmas Joy

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021)

A Christmas For Mary (2020)

A Christmas Fumble (2022)

A Christmas Mystery (2022)

A Christmas Open House (2022)

A Christmas Stray (2021)

A Gingerbread Christmas (2022)

A Hollywood Christmas (2022)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021)

Baking Christmas (2019)

Candy Coated Christmas (2021)

Carole’s Christmas (2019)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020)

Designing Christmas (2022)

First Christmas (2020)

Holiday Harmony (2022)

One Delicious Christmas (2022)

One Fine Christmas (2019)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022)

Our Favorite Holiday Episodes

Abbott Elementary (Season 2, Episode 10 – “Holiday Hookah”)

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Season 7, Episode 1 – “A PE Christmas”)

Billy on the Street (Season 4, Episode 8 – “Christmas on the Street with Will Ferrell”)

Chuck (Season 2, Episode 11 – “Chuck Versus Santa Claus”)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 3, Episode 9 – “Mary, Joseph and Larry”)

Doctor Who (Season 13, Episode 7 – “Festive Special 2022: Eve of the Daleks”)

Family Matters (Season 5, Episode 11 – “Christmas is Where the Heart Is”)

Friends (Season 3, Episode 10 – “The One Where Rachel Quits”)

Friends (Season 5, Episode 10 – “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”)

Friends (Season 7, Episode 10 – “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”)

Friends (Season 7, Episode 9 – “The One with the Monkey”)

Full House (Season 6, Episode 12 – “A Very Tanner Christmas”)

Gossip Girl (Season 1, Episode 11 – “Roman Holiday”)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (Season 4, Episode 11: “Christmas ’95”)

Martin (Season 2, Episode 15 – “Holiday Blues”)

Mike & Molly (Season 1, Episode 12 – “First Christmas”)

Pretty Little Liars (Season 5, Episode 13 – “How the ‘A’ Stole Christmas”)

Regular Show (Season 4, Episode 10 – “The Christmas Special”)

Rick and Morty (Season 6, Episode 10 – “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”)

Robot Chicken (Season 1, Episode 21 – “Robot Chicken Christmas Special”)

South Park (Season 8, Episode 14 – “Woodland Critter Christmas”)

Step by Step (Season 3, Episode 11 – “Christmas Story”)

Tacoma FD (Season 2, Episode 13 – “A Christmas Story”)

Teen Titans Go! (Season 6, Episode 4 – “Christmas Crusaders”)

The Amazing World of Gumball (Season 2, Episode 15 – “Christmas”)

The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 11 – “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis”)

The Big Bang Theory (Season 6, Episode 11 – “The Santa Simulation”)

The Big Bang Theory (Season 7, Episode 11 – “The Cooper Extraction”)

The Carbonaro Effect (Season 3, Episode 23 – “Holiday Survival Guide”)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Season 2, Episode 13 – “Christmas Show”)

The Jamie Foxx Show (Season 3, Episode 10 – “Christmas Da-Ja-Vu”)

The Middle (Season 1, Episode 10 – “Christmas”)

The Middle (Season 5, Episode 9 – “The Christmas Tree”)

The Nanny (Season 1, Episode 8 – “The Christmas Show”)

The Nanny (Season 6, Episode 10 – “The Hanukkah Story”)

The OC (Season 1, Episode 13 – “The Best Chrismukkah Ever”)

The OC (Season 4, Episode 7 – “The Chrismukk-huh?”)

The Wayans Bros. (Season 5, Episode 11 – “A Country Christmas”)

The West Wing (Season 2, Episode 10 – “Noel”)

Vampire Diaries (Season 6, Episode 10 – “Christmas Through Your Eyes”)

The Kid’s Table

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

A Christmas Mystery (2022)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

A Hollywood Christmas (2022)

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (2006)

Angels Sing (2012)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (1978)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (12/7) (2023)

Elmo Saves Christmas (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe (2016)

Jack Frost (1998)

Kids Baking Championship

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (2016)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

The Polar Express (2004)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

Streaming With the Fam? Start Here!

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Click (2006)

Coraline (2009)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Father of the Bride (2021)

Get Smart (2008)

Goonies (1985)

Happy Feet (2011)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Jumanji (1995)

Marley & Me (2008)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Robots (2005)

Scoob! (2020)

Shazam! (2019)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Spirited Away (2001)

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

The Book of Life (2014)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie 2 (2019)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

