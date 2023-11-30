Where to watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez is an Emmy-nominated actress, a Grammy-nominated musician, a cosmetics mogul, and the most-followed woman on Instagram. Yet, Gomez’s true passion might be in the kitchen. The singer trades her microphone for a spatula in the new series Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. The four-part series is a continuation of Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef.

In Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, several accomplished chefs will cook alongside Gomez and her best friend, Raquelle Stevens. The chefs set to appear throughout the series include Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, and Claudette Zepeda. Each chef will bring their favorite holiday recipe to cook and share with Gomez and her friends and family.

Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays live stream on Food Network

You can catch the first episode of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays on Food Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, November 30. New episodes will run every Thursday through December 21. You can also watch live on Food Network’s website or the Watch Food Network app. Link with your TV provider for access.

Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays live stream on Max

For those without cable, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will stream on Max. Formerly HBO Max, the Warner Bros. streaming service is home to hit movies, iconic series, live sports, reality TV, and breaking news. The Sopranos, The Batman, Game of Thrones, Abbot Elementary, and the NHL can all be accessed on Max. Plans range from $10/month to $20/month, with the cheaper plans including ads while the more expensive packages are ad-free.

Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays live stream on Sling TV

Food Network can also be accessed on Sling TV, a streaming television service. Sling TV offers two packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. At $40/month, Sling Orange is catered to sports fans and families, with channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney. At $45/month, Sling Blue is geared toward news and entertainment, with channels like ABC, NBC, and Fox. Food Network is available in both Orange and Blue. Customers can bundle the two for $60/month. Plus, new subscribers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays live stream on YouTube TV

With a subscription to YouTube TV, fans of Gomez can watch her holiday cooking special on Food Network, one of the 100-plus channels on the service. ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA, and MTV are some of the other premium channels on YouTube TV. New customers will only pay $51/month for the first three months. The rate then jumps to $73/month. If you are a new customer, you can sign up for a free trial.

Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Food Network is one of the 90-plus live and on-demand channels available to Hulu with Live TV subscribers. Other popular channels include CBS, TLC, Nickelodeon, Freeform, and Paramount Network. Customers can purchase Hulu with Live TV for $76/month or select a bundled package that includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for a price between $77/month and $90/month depending on whether you want ads or not.

Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays live stream on FuboTV

Subscribers can enjoy live sports and television with Fubo TV. There is no commitment, and customers can cancel at any time. Receive over 200 channels including NFL Network, Food Network, HGTV, MSNBC, and FX. Fubo TV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and $95/month. Fubo TV is knocking $20 off the first two months. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching shows like Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays can be tough when abroad. Download a VPN to alleviate these issues. VPNs use U.S.-based servers that make it seem like you’re streaming from home. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Try one of the best VPN services, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

