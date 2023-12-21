Where to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023

For almost three decades, the Jingle Ball has brought together some of the hottest acts in the music industry for special concerts in Los Angeles. Since iHeartRadio took over the event, the Jingle Ball has expanded to other cities as a tour with limited stops that take place in December. This year, the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 will bring together the best performances from the tour into a single televised concert.

Unfortunately, the live stream of the primary concert already happened on December 8th, and iHeartRadio subscribers could listen to it for free. But the TV special is still coming up, and we’re here to tell you where the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will be broadcast and how it can be streamed for free.

When will the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 be on TV?

ABC will broadcast the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Thursday, December 21. If you’re not able to watch it on TV, there are some options to live-stream the special. ABC.com will be streaming the special, and subscribers to Hulu‘s Live TV option will be able to watch that way as well. Alternatively, Fubo and DirecTV subscribers can also watch the live feed from ABC. And if you aren’t a subscriber, Fubo and DirecTV both have seven-day trial periods.

Where will the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 be streaming?

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 will stream on Hulu on Friday, December 22. That’s for every subscriber, not just the ones who pay for Hulu’s Live TV service.

Who is performing at this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball?

For older music fans, Cher is being advertised as giving a “special performance.” However, the biggest draw on this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball may be Olivia Rodrigo. She will be joined by an impressive lineup of acts that includes SZA (pictured above), OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.

