Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Dan Girolamo
By

As Kevin McCallister said in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, “How could you have Christmas without a Christmas tree?” It’s not the holiday season until the best Christmas tree in the world shines brightly at Rockefeller Center in New York City. 

This year marks the 91st Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The tree will stay lit throughout December and into the new year until January 13. The tree is lit for 19 hours per day except Christmas Eve, when it radiates for 24 hours, and on New Year’s Eve, when it turns off at 9 p.m. ET. Find out where to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting below. 

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting live stream on NBC

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center lights up.
Anthony Quintano / Flickr

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, November 29. Kelly Clarkson will host the event, with appearances from Today’s co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. Prior to the national ceremony airing at 8 p.m. ET, there will be a special live hour of coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET/CT on various NBC channels. To watch the ceremony on NBC.com or in the NBC app, you must provide a cable TV login for access.

Alongside Clarkson, the list of scheduled performers includes Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, and Manuel Turizo. 

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on NBC

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting simulcast will air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Subscribers can choose between the ad-supported tier, Peacock Premium, at $6/month, or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus at $12/month. Besides the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, Peacock simulcasts several high-profile events throughout the year, including the NFL Playoffs, tennis’ French Open, and golf’s US Open.

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV is one of the best streaming TV services in 2023, thanks to its affordability and customizable channel lineup. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Blue costs $45/month. However, Sling Blue includes the local broadcasts for NBC, ABC, and Fox. Customers can purchase both for one price of $60/month. New subscribers will receive 50% off their first month’s purchase. 

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is home to 90-plus channels, including NBC, ABC, CBS, MTV, and ESPN. Hulu with Live TV costs $76/month. However, there are more advantageous deals that include Disney+ and ESPN+. Customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $77/month. That price can rise to $90/month if you want to reduce ads. 

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you want a wide selection of channels, Fubo TV is probably your best option. Some of Fubo TV’s packages feature 200-plus channels, including NBC, TNT, TBS, USA, and FS1. Fubo TV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. However, Fubo is knocking $20 off for two months and offering a free trial to new customers.

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on NBC can be seen on YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, customers can access 100-plus channels of news, sports, and entertainment, including NBC, ESPN, Fox, ABC, and Food Network. YouTube TV costs $51/month for the first three months. Then, the price moves to $73/month. Sign up for a free trial today. 

Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
NordVPN

For those planning to watch the ceremony while traveling abroad, make sure to download a VPN service before leaving. VPNs ensure a better streaming experience by avoiding geographic broadcast restrictions and adding more security to your connection. NordVPN is our top recommendation. One of the best VPN services, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

