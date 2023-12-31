 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream

The start of a new year means it’s time for the Tournament of Roses. The 135th Rose Parade kicks off in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. Flower-covered floats, equestrian units, and marching bands will strut down Colorado Boulevard on Monday morning. The parade will be followed by the 2024 Rose Bowl game featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines.

Audra McDonald, a multi-time Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist, is the 2024 Grand Marshal. The Rose Parade will feature performances by David Archuleta, James Burton, Rush Davis, Amanda Shaw, Sean Ardoin, Cassadee Pope, Alexander Star, Straight No Chaser, Jordin Sparks, and Michelle Williams.

The parade will be available on linear television and five live streaming services.

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream on ABC and NBC

A group of singers on a Rose Parade float.
Van Ha / Wiki Commons

The 135th Rose Parade begins at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on January 1, 2024. The parade will air on ABC and NBC. The parade can be streamed through the ABC app, NBC app, ABC.com, and NBC.com. You will need to log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade on ABC Watch the 2024 Rose Parade on NBC

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With Fubo, the 2024 Rose Parade can be streamed for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, and Tablo TV. If you’d like to purchase a subscription to Fubo, three plans start at $75 per month and offer hundreds of popular channels such as ABC, NBC, ESPN, and TNT. However, the first month will be $20 off. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream on YouTube 

2024 Edition of “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda” Streaming Special!

The 2024 Rose Parade can be streamed through the Tournament of Roses YouTube channel. Relive memorable performances from previous parades on the YouTube channel. Plus, watch previous live streams, like the announcement of McDonald as the 2024 Grand Marshal.

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade on YouTube

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream on Pluto TV

App icons on Chromecast with Google TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

This year’s Rose Parade is available on Pluto TV’s Christmas channel. Pluto TV is a FAST service, which is a free ad-supported streaming television. Pluto TV has over 250 channels of live programming, TV shows, movies, and sports for free. However, Pluto TV runs ads on every channel, similar to commercials on cable television.

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream on Christmas Plus

The homepage of Christmas Plus.
Christmas Plus

Catch the 2024 Rose Parade on Christmas Plus, a free streaming service specializing in holiday content. Experience the holidays 24/7, 365 with Christmas Plus. Not only does Christmas Plus feature hundreds of popular movies, but the service includes Christmas music from your favorite artists. Christmas Plus is available through Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee, Sling FreeStream, and LG Channels. You can also download the Christmas Plus app.

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade on Christmas Plus

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream on Local Now

Logo for Local Now.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Local Now will carry the live stream of the 2024 Rose Parade on Sports TV and the Grio channels. Local Now is a free Internet television service that offers plenty of TV channels, movies, and shows to keep you occupied. All you need to do is type in your zip code, and Local Now will curate your channels based on your location.

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade on Local Now

Watch the 2024 Rose Parade live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Streaming your favorite programs outside of the United States can be challenging. A VPN will help counteract streaming issues that may arise in foreign locations. VPNs use U.S.-based servers to make it appear like you’re streaming from the United States. Plus, VPNs are perfect for bolstering your privacy. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPN services. New customers can request a 30-day money-back guarantee if they do not like the service.

