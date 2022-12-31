Where to watch the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade

What do you do after New Year’s Day? You partied hard the night before or, at the very least, stayed in and watched lots of movies and/or drank lots of soda. As a result, it’s tough to come down from that part high on the second day of the new year.

Some folks like to hit the gym. Others prefer to just sleep in. But there are millions who make it their annual rite of passage to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade, otherwise known as the Rose Bowl Parade. Every year, hundreds of thousands of roses adorn slowly moving trucks and cars as they travel down the sunny roads in Pasadena. The event is televised, of course, but where can one watch it?

Where can you watch the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade for free?

The 2023 Rose Bowl Parade is a broadcast television staple and will again be available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The parade will be broadcast this year on NBC. It will also air on ABC, Hallmark Channel, and Univision.

If you are a cord-cutter or prefer a streaming option, don’t worry! There are plenty of options. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will stream on Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the home to popular NBC shows like The Good Place, New Amsterdam, Law & Order: SVU, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock also has expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming to include Vampire Academy, The Resort, a documentary about wrestler Teddy Hart, and more!

When can you watch the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade?

The 2023 Rose Bowl Parade will air beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, January 02. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks.

How much does it cost?

If you view it on NBC or ABC, nothing.

Peacock may cost you money depending on which package you choose. There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock and no credit card is required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier from the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is it worth watching the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade?

2023 Rose Parade Preparations

Sure! There are worse ways to usher in 2023. The show is great to have on the television when you’re celebrating with your friends, cozying up with your pets, or just trying to ignore live human interaction. Plus, it’s a middle-class tradition! People have been ringing in the new year with this parade for decades now.

The event will be hosted by Saved by the Bell‘s Mario Lopez and Saturday Night Live‘s Ana Gasteyer.

Ring in the new year and watch the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade.

