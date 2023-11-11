 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

All eyes will be on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) on Saturday when they travel to Happy Valley to play the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in front of what’s expected to be a rowdy crowd at Beaver Stadium. The game will be on Fox at noon ET on November 11. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will preview the day’s games starting at 10 a.m. ET on Fox. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter) will be on the call for Michigan versus Penn State.

Michigan is the most-talked-about team in college football for reasons off the field. The Wolverines have been accused of illegally stealing signs from their competition. An investigation is currently underway. The University of Michigan has expressed its support for head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the NCAA and Big Ten are determining when and how they should discipline the team. Will Harbaugh be fined and suspended? Will Michigan have to forfeit their postseason eligibility? Keep in mind: Michigan is in the hunt for a National Championship and must beat Penn State if they want any shot at the playoff.

Recommended Videos

The result of this Big Ten battle will affect college football, especially if Penn State can pull off the upset. For those looking to watch Michigan versus Penn State without a cable subscription, then consider signing up for a streaming television service. Our recommendation is Sling TV, which carries Fox. Find out how to stream the game on Sling TV below.

Related

Watch the Michigan vs. Penn State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV recently introduced new features that will enhance the viewing experience. Customers can see live scores of their favorite games in the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, and college football. With a flexible channel lineup, Sling TV provides users with an affordable way to watch television without long-term contracts.

There are two plans – Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes 32 channels ranging from ESPN and ESPN2 to Disney and Freeform. Sling Blue, meanwhile, costs $45/month and features 42 channels, including Fox, ABC, and NBC. Customers can purchase Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. Right now, Sling TV is offering new customers half off their first monthly payment.

Watch the Michigan vs. Penn State live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

It cannot be overstated how important this game is to the rest of the season. If Michigan wins, they remain in the driver’s seat toward the College Football Playoff. If Penn State wins, that opens Pandora’s box and gives many one-loss teams hope toward making the playoff. College football fans will not want to miss this game. If you plan to travel during the game or watch outside the United States, use a VPN service with Sling TV.

A VPN will use a U.S.-based server to make it appear you’re streaming from home. This will help bypass geographic broadcast restrictions. Plus, a VPN adds more privacy and security to your connection. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market. Try today, and if you don’t like the result, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Fury vs. Ngannou live stream: Can you watch for free?
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, both wearing crowns, face off on a promotional poster.

The lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is fighting the former UFC champion Francis Ngannou this weekend. The fight is billed as the battle of the kings from the world's two leading combat sports. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), being an actual boxer with a claim for greatest current heavyweight, will certainly have the advantage. Ngannou (0-0, 0 KOs) has never been in an official boxing match, but he does have a few interesting weapons in his arsenal. For instance, he's being trained by one of the greatest heavyweights of the 80s and 90s, Mike Tyson. Fury may also be hesitant to fully engage Ngannou, since Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed for December. If Fury is injured, it puts that unification fight in jeopardy.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28. It is an ESPN+ PPV in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Ireland, and on DAZN in the rest of the world. Here's everything you need to know to watch it from anywhere in the world, including whether there’s a free Fury vs Ngannou live stream that you can watch legally. You’ll need to hurry, though: the event is already underway, with the headline fighters expected to enter the ring in a little over an hour.
How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou live stream on ESPN+ PPV

Read more
Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers live stream: watch the NFL for free
C.J. Stroud stands in front of a microphone at the podium.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud went first and second, respectively, in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, their teams will square off on Sunday afternoon as Young's Carolina Panthers (0-6) host Stroud's Houston Texans (3-3) inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will start on Fox at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on October 29. Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst) will be in the broadcast booth, with Jen Hale (reporter) providing updates from the sidelines.

The 2023 season has been rough on Young as the Panthers remain winless. Young has only thrown for six touchdowns, along with four interceptions, a far cry from his numbers at Alabama. Stroud, on the other hand, has thrived in Houston. Stroud set the record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career. Stroud's nine touchdowns and one interception have propelled Houston to a promising start.

Read more
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes live stream: watch college football for free
Wide shot of the field at Rice–Eccles Stadium in Utah.

The race to the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas is heating up. The No. 5 Washington Huskies (4-0) remain at the top, but four teams are tied for second place heading into Week 9. Two second-place teams will play on Saturday afternoon as the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) travel to Salt Lake City to play the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on October 28. The game will air on Fox with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter) providing commentary.

The Pac-12 has been one of the most competitive conferences all season, with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite on FanDuel, but Utah has a tremendous home-field advantage, which should slow down Oregon's high-powered offense.

Read more