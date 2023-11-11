All eyes will be on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) on Saturday when they travel to Happy Valley to play the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in front of what’s expected to be a rowdy crowd at Beaver Stadium. The game will be on Fox at noon ET on November 11. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will preview the day’s games starting at 10 a.m. ET on Fox. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter) will be on the call for Michigan versus Penn State.

Michigan is the most-talked-about team in college football for reasons off the field. The Wolverines have been accused of illegally stealing signs from their competition. An investigation is currently underway. The University of Michigan has expressed its support for head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the NCAA and Big Ten are determining when and how they should discipline the team. Will Harbaugh be fined and suspended? Will Michigan have to forfeit their postseason eligibility? Keep in mind: Michigan is in the hunt for a National Championship and must beat Penn State if they want any shot at the playoff.

The result of this Big Ten battle will affect college football, especially if Penn State can pull off the upset. For those looking to watch Michigan versus Penn State without a cable subscription, then consider signing up for a streaming television service. Our recommendation is Sling TV, which carries Fox. Find out how to stream the game on Sling TV below.

Watch the Michigan vs. Penn State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV recently introduced new features that will enhance the viewing experience. Customers can see live scores of their favorite games in the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, and college football. With a flexible channel lineup, Sling TV provides users with an affordable way to watch television without long-term contracts.

There are two plans – Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes 32 channels ranging from ESPN and ESPN2 to Disney and Freeform. Sling Blue, meanwhile, costs $45/month and features 42 channels, including Fox, ABC, and NBC. Customers can purchase Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. Right now, Sling TV is offering new customers half off their first monthly payment.

Watch the Michigan vs. Penn State live stream from abroad with a VPN

It cannot be overstated how important this game is to the rest of the season. If Michigan wins, they remain in the driver’s seat toward the College Football Playoff. If Penn State wins, that opens Pandora’s box and gives many one-loss teams hope toward making the playoff. College football fans will not want to miss this game. If you plan to travel during the game or watch outside the United States, use a VPN service with Sling TV.

A VPN will use a U.S.-based server to make it appear you’re streaming from home. This will help bypass geographic broadcast restrictions. Plus, a VPN adds more privacy and security to your connection. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market. Try today, and if you don’t like the result, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

