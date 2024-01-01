Where to watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best traditions in hockey is the NHL Winter Classic, an outdoor game typically played on New Year’s Day. This year, the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic heads to the Pacific Northwest as the Vegas Golden Knights battle the Seattle Kraken. The game will be played at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. The game is a battle between the league’s two newest expansion teams.

2024 marks the 15th edition of the NHL Winter Classic. The outdoor game dates back to 2008 when the Pittsburgh Penguins played the Buffalo Sabres at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Since then, the NHL has tried to play in some of the most iconic venues in the country, including Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Notre Dame Stadium, and the Cotton Bowl.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream on TNT

Get hyped for the Winter Classic

Watch the 2024 NHL Winter Classic between the Knights and Kraken on TNT at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on January 1, 2024. Pre-game coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. TNT’s coverage can be accessed through the TNT app or TNT.com. Log in with a TV provider for access to TNT.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream on Max

Max subscribers can watch select sports on the service through February 29, 2024. NHL and NBA games, including the 2024 Winter Classic, are available to watch on Max through February 2024. Starting in March 2024, you can add the Bleacher Report Sports Add-on for an additional $10 per month. Max has three plans: Ad-supported for $10/month, ad-free for $16 monthly, and ultimate ad-free for $20 per month.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream on YouTube TV

TNT is available with a subscription to YouTube TV. TNT is one of the 100-plus channels on YouTube TV alongside MTV, NBC, TBS, and USA. New YouTube TV subscribers will only pay $51 per month for the first three months. The rate will then increase to $73 per month. Experience YouTube TV for free by signing up for a trial.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV offers subscribers over 90 sports, news, and entertainment channels. Channels include TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Food Network. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, customers can purchase Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price, which ranges between $77 and $90 per month.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream on Fubo

For those looking for a streaming TV service that rivals cable in the number of channels, Fubo is your best bet. The three main plans have over 188 channels, ranging from TNT and FX to ABC and Fox. Customers can choose between three plans: Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. Fubo is taking $20 off the first month. Plus, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live-streaming TV services because of its flexible channel lineups and lack of long-term contracts. Sling TV offers two plans: Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. TNT is available on both plans. However, customers can purchase both plans for $60 per month.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 live stream from abroad with a VPN

VPNs are great to use with streaming television services, especially when traveling. VPNs provide a layer of security to your connection, protecting your computer from malware services and phishing attacks. Plus, VPNs bypass geographic broadcast restrictions in the area. Our pick for the best VPN service is NordVPN. Try NordVPN, and if you don’t like the results, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

