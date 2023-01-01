The New Year’s Six rolls on with the 87th edition of the Cotton Bowl Classic. This year’s game is between the No. 10 USC Trojans and No. 16 Tulane Green Wave. This marks the first meeting between the two schools since 1946.

When the Trojans last played, they lost in the Pac-12 Championship to Utah, ending their College Football Playoff aspirations. USC will look to end the season on a high note and build momentum for next season, when they will be one of the top teams in the country. For Tulane, it’s unfamiliar territory as the Green Wave make their first Cotton Bowl appearance in school history and play their first major bowl game since the 1940 Sugar Bowl.

When is the 2023 Cotton Bowl?

The 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic between USC and Tulane will start at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, January 2, 2023. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The announcers will be Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich. According to FanDuel, USC is favored by 1.5 points.

How to watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl

The 2023 Cotton Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 1 p.m. ET. To watch on ESPN, check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Access the app or website on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

How to stream the 2023 Cotton Bowl

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch USC take on Tulane. ESPN can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV, which ranges from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV, which costs $65 per month, offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

USC Trojans vs Tulane Green Wave | Cotton Bowl Preview ? ? | College Football Bowl Season

The USC Trojans enter the Cotton Bowl with an overall record of 11-2. First-year head coach Lincoln Riley has been a slam-dunk hire, bringing a program that has played in one New Year’s Six bowl game up to this point back to national relevance. USC’s chances of winning rest in the hands of Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Williams should start the game, but if he has to come out at any point, the Trojans might be in trouble.

The Tulane Green Wave head to Arlington as AAC Conference champions with an overall record of 11-2. Tulane received an automatic bid into the New Year’s Six as the highest-ranked Group of Five team in college football. The Green Wave are led by a stout defense that only surrenders an average of fewer than five yards per play, good enough for eighth in the country.

