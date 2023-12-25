 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023

Dan Girolamo
By

Each year, the Kennedy Center Honors recognizes a select group of artists for their contributions to pop culture in a special gala at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. Previous winners include U2, Tom Hanks, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, and Diana Ross.

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors will recognize five artists: comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renée Fleming, Bee Gees founding member Barry Gibb, actress/rapper Queen Latifah, and singer Dionne Warwick. Artists set to perform tributes include Rob Reiner, Gladys Knight, Chloe Bailey, Missy Elliot, Michael Bublé, Dove Cameron, and Little Big Town.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on CBS

A group of people pose for a photo.
U.S. Department of State / Flickr

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on December 25. Watch CBS with a cable subscription or stream through the CBS app and CBS.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! on CBS
Related

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors will be available to stream live on Paramount+. There are two plans for purchase: Paramount+ Essential for $6/month and Paramount+ with Showtime at $12/month. After watching the ceremony, see what’s new on Paramount+ in December, including Beau Is AfraidFinestkind, and Thriller 40.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

CBS is one of the 180-plus channels on FuboTV. Other spotlight channels include MTV, Fox, FX, FS1, and ESPN. Subscribers can choose Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. FuboTV will take $20 off your first month. The exact number of channels varies depending on your package. New customers sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Roku

Watch the 46th Kennedy Center Honors by subscribing to Hulu with Live TV. CBS is one of the 90-plus channels available on Hulu Live. Other channels include ABC, Food Network, TNT, USA, and NBC. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76/month. Customers can also bundle Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for between $77/month and $90/month.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the 46th Kennedy Center Honors on CBS with a YouTube TV subscription. YouTube TV has 100-plus channels, from TNT and USA to NBC and HGTV. Football fans can now subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket for as low as $40/month. Try YouTube TV for free by signing up for a trial experience. YouTube TV costs $51/month for the first three months. The price then increases to $73/month in the fourth month.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want an extra layer of security and privacy, download a VPN. By using a VPN, the service will bypass regional broadcast restrictions. VPNs are great to use while abroad. Our top recommendation for a VPN is NordVPN. New customers can sign up for NordVPN and take advantage of a 30-day money-back guarantee if they don’t like the results.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch White Christmas
Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen, and Danny Kaye in White Christmas.

If you've ever listened to Christmas songs on the radio, there's a better chance that you've heard Bing Crosby crooning White Christmas than that you've seen the film that shares its name. That's one of the rare cases of a song that's more popular than the movie it's associated with. The White Christmas song by Irving Berlin predates the film that shares its name by 12 years. Crosby originally sang White Christmas for a movie called Holiday Inn in 1942, which in turn picked up an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Crosby also starred in the White Christmas movie, which hit theaters in 1954. Of course, Crosby also sings his signature song for the film's climax, and the movie has become a Christmas staple ever since. And White Christmas has a home for the holidays on the world's biggest streaming service.
Where is White Christmas streaming?

Read more
Where to watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
Mariah Carey holds her mic and sing.

The Queen of Christmas herself is bringing holiday cheer to your homes this season in Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! In this two-hour primetime special filmed at Madison Square Garden in 2022, Carey will perform some of the best holiday songs.

Most of the tunes come from Carey's two Christmas albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You. Songs featured in the special include Joy to the World, O Holy Night, Silent Night, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), and Carey's biggest holiday jam, All I Want for Christmas Is You.
Watch the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! live stream on CBS

Read more
Where to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas
Snoopy and Charlie Brown decorate a Christmas tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas.

For almost 50 years, Charles M. Schulz wrote and drew the Peanuts comic strip, which introduced the world to Charlie Brown, his dog, Snoopy, and their supporting cast of memorable characters. However, Schulz's greatest contribution to pop culture may be the 1965 Christmas special A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Schulz personally wrote the animated debut of the Peanuts gang, and it was at his insistence that the special didn't shy away from the religious aspect of Christmas or from acknowledging the commercialization of the holiday that often drowns out the true meaning of the season. It was also Schulz's idea for Charlie Brown to find a Christmas tree that embodied the eternal underdog of his own character.

Read more