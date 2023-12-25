Where to watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Each year, the Kennedy Center Honors recognizes a select group of artists for their contributions to pop culture in a special gala at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. Previous winners include U2, Tom Hanks, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, and Diana Ross.

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors will recognize five artists: comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renée Fleming, Bee Gees founding member Barry Gibb, actress/rapper Queen Latifah, and singer Dionne Warwick. Artists set to perform tributes include Rob Reiner, Gladys Knight, Chloe Bailey, Missy Elliot, Michael Bublé, Dove Cameron, and Little Big Town.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on CBS

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on December 25. Watch CBS with a cable subscription or stream through the CBS app and CBS.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on Paramount+

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors will be available to stream live on Paramount+. There are two plans for purchase: Paramount+ Essential for $6/month and Paramount+ with Showtime at $12/month. After watching the ceremony, see what’s new on Paramount+ in December, including Beau Is Afraid, Finestkind, and Thriller 40.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on FuboTV

CBS is one of the 180-plus channels on FuboTV. Other spotlight channels include MTV, Fox, FX, FS1, and ESPN. Subscribers can choose Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. FuboTV will take $20 off your first month. The exact number of channels varies depending on your package. New customers sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the 46th Kennedy Center Honors by subscribing to Hulu with Live TV. CBS is one of the 90-plus channels available on Hulu Live. Other channels include ABC, Food Network, TNT, USA, and NBC. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76/month. Customers can also bundle Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for between $77/month and $90/month.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream on YouTube TV

Catch the 46th Kennedy Center Honors on CBS with a YouTube TV subscription. YouTube TV has 100-plus channels, from TNT and USA to NBC and HGTV. Football fans can now subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket for as low as $40/month. Try YouTube TV for free by signing up for a trial experience. YouTube TV costs $51/month for the first three months. The price then increases to $73/month in the fourth month.

Watch the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you want an extra layer of security and privacy, download a VPN. By using a VPN, the service will bypass regional broadcast restrictions. VPNs are great to use while abroad. Our top recommendation for a VPN is NordVPN. New customers can sign up for NordVPN and take advantage of a 30-day money-back guarantee if they don’t like the results.

