Where to watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Dan Girolamo
By

The Queen of Christmas herself is bringing holiday cheer to your homes this season in Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! in In this two-hour primetime special filmed at Madison Square Garden in 2022, Carey will perform some of the best holiday songs.

Most of the tunes come from Carey’s two Christmas albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You. Songs featured in the special include Joy to the World, O Holy Night, Silent Night, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), and Carey’s biggest holiday jam, All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Watch the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! live stream on CBS

Mariah Carey holds her mic and sing.
Ralph_PH / Flickr

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on December 25. The easiest way to watch CBS is with a cable subscription. However, Carey’s concert can be seen on CBS.com or through the CBS app on a mobile phone, connected TV, computer, or tablet. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! on CBS
Watch the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! live stream on Paramount+

The Paramount+ home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! is now streaming on Paramount+. Subscribers can choose from two packages: Paramount+ Essential for $6/month or Paramount+ with Showtime at $12/month. After streaming Carey’s special, check out what’s new on Paramount+ in December, including Finestkind starring Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones.

Watch the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

CBS is one of the 100-plus channels featured on YouTube TV. The service features other broadcast networks, like ABC and Fox, and other popular cable channels, like TNT, USA, and HGTV. Experience YouTube TV for $51/month for the first three months. It will then cost $73/month. New subscribers can try YouTube TV for free.

Watch the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you want more than 180 channels, subscribe to FuboTV. CBS, NBC, Fox, FX, and ESPN are some of the featured channels on FuboTV. The number of channels varies depending on your package. Speaking of packages, FuboTV offers three plans to subscribers: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. New customers will receive $20 off the first month. New subscribers can try FuboTV for free.

Watch the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Roku

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! can be seen with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. There are 90-plus channels are available to subscribers, including ABC, NBC, USA, ESPN, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV costs $76/month. However, bundle packages include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. These plans range from $77/month to $90/month.

Watch the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

All of these streaming television services can be used alongside a VPN. With a VPN, subscribers add an extra layer of privacy and security to their connection while streaming outside the U.S. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Our pick for the best VPN is NordVPN. If you don’t like the results, take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

