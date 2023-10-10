3 underrated shows on Max you need to watch in October

Are you wondering what to watch on Max this month? If you’re out of new series to watch, then we’ve got three underrated shows on Max that you should check out before the month is up.

Our choices this month are a Halloween-appropriate Stephen King series, a true crime miniseries, and the end of perhaps the most unconventional superhero show on TV. These are the three shows on Max that you need to watch in October.

The Outsider (2020)

The Stephen King adaptation The Outsider wasn’t initially a miniseries, but since it didn’t get renewed, the 10 episodes stand alone. Secret Invasion‘s Ben Mendelsohn headlines the series as Detective Ralph Anderson from the Cherokee City PD. When a young boy, Frankie Peterson (Duncan E. Clark), is found dead in the woods, Ralph is outraged when the prime suspect, Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), turns out to be the Little League coach of Ralph’s late son, Derek.

However, it soon becomes clear that there’s more to this case than Ralph initially suspected. And if Terry isn’t the killer, then who is? This is a King story, so expect some supernatural elements before the end.

I’ll Be Gone In the Dark (2020-2021)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is an HBO miniseries that chronicles Michelle McNamara’s journey as she writes the book that shares the show’s title. McNamara’s research into the Golden State Killer from the ’70s and ’80s revitalized interest in the case and her book may have directly led to the killer’s arrest.

But this isn’t a conventional true crime miniseries, as it becomes a personal tragedy just past the midpoint. And yet the story doesn’t end where the printed page does. By the conclusion of this miniseries, viewers will get some proper closure that just wasn’t possible from the book alone.

Doom Patrol (2019-2023)

The DC mediaverse isn’t just filled with mediocre movies like The Flash; there’s also room for weird tales and bizarre characters. The Doom Patrol aren’t your typical superheroes, and neither is the show that bears their name. With the final part of the fourth season of Doom Patrol arriving this month, time is running out for Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez). This show is currently the lone survivor from the DC Universe live-action series that were renewed by Max. And the series will come to an end after this season.

But before the team goes into the sunset, they’re going to try to repair their personal lives as much as possible before they have to confront the Buttpocalypse. And no, that’s not a typo.

