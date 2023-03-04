Misfits Boxing 5 live stream: Watch Jay Swingler vs NichLmao

Misfits Boxing is back for its 5th round with internet sensation KSI hosting at 2 PM ET, and it looks like it’ll be an interesting affair. YouTube star NichLmao will make his debut boxing apperance in the headline fight, taking on Jay Swingler, part of popular YoUTube channel TGFbro, who has one win (by knockout, in his last Misfits Boxing bout) and one loss on his record.

Besides the headline fight, there’s also a history-making tag-team match for Misfits Boxing with Luis Pineda — who famously lost to KSI during his two-fights-in-one-night event back in August 2022 — and BDave vs. Stromedy and Austin Sprinz, which will undoubtedly be interesting to watch. Here’s how to watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream from anywhere.

Watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream on DAZN

Currently, the only place you can watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream is with DAZN, the exclusive stream partner of the match. Luckily, if you already have a DAZN subscription, the fight will not have the typical pay-per-view approach and will be part of the standard subscription service you get. On the other hand, if you don’t have a DAZN subscription, you can grab one now for $19.99 a month or $149.99 per year, which comes out to $12.50 a month — a total savings of $90, which is nothing to scoff at. So if you’re a fan of Misfits Boxing, best get the annual pass.

Watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Of course, given that the DAZN is only available in the US and UK, it will be nearly impossible to access it outside of those countries if you are traveling abroad. Luckily, you can get around the geo-blocking and add an extra layer of security to your internet usage with a VPN. While there are a lot of VPN services out there, NordVPN has an excellent deal right now if you grab their 2-year Complete package for $143.76, which is a whopping 63% discount from the regular $397.68 pricing. The Complete package includes a lot of great extras besides the VPN, which is mainly the massive 1TB encrypted file storage you gain access to. If you don’t care as much about the encrypted online storage, you can grab their Plus 2-year package for $107.76, which has a password manager, or the standard 2-year package for $83.76, which is the VPN, malware protection, and a tracker and ad blocker.

