 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Misfits Boxing 5 live stream: Watch Jay Swingler vs NichLmao

Albert Bassili
By

Misfits Boxing is back for its 5th round with internet sensation KSI hosting at 2 PM ET, and it looks like it’ll be an interesting affair. YouTube star NichLmao will make his debut boxing apperance in the headline fight, taking on Jay Swingler, part of popular YoUTube channel TGFbro, who has one win (by knockout, in his last Misfits Boxing bout) and one loss on his record.

Besides the headline fight, there’s also a history-making tag-team match for Misfits Boxing with Luis Pineda — who famously lost to KSI during his two-fights-in-one-night event back in August 2022 — and BDave vs. Stromedy and Austin Sprinz, which will undoubtedly be interesting to watch. Here’s how to watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream from anywhere.

Watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN

Currently, the only place you can watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream is with DAZN, the exclusive stream partner of the match. Luckily, if you already have a DAZN subscription, the fight will not have the typical pay-per-view approach and will be part of the standard subscription service you get. On the other hand, if you don’t have a DAZN subscription, you can grab one now for $19.99 a month or $149.99 per year, which comes out to $12.50 a month — a total savings of $90, which is nothing to scoff at. So if you’re a fan of Misfits Boxing, best get the annual pass.

Related

Watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Of course, given that the DAZN is only available in the US and UK, it will be nearly impossible to access it outside of those countries if you are traveling abroad. Luckily, you can get around the geo-blocking and add an extra layer of security to your internet usage with a VPN. While there are a lot of VPN services out there, NordVPN has an excellent deal right now if you grab their 2-year Complete package for $143.76, which is a whopping 63% discount from the regular $397.68 pricing. The Complete package includes a lot of great extras besides the VPN, which is mainly the massive 1TB encrypted file storage you gain access to. If you don’t care as much about the encrypted online storage, you can grab their Plus 2-year package for $107.76, which has a password manager, or the standard 2-year package for $83.76, which is the VPN, malware protection, and a tracker and ad blocker.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream: How to watch online
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023 12:50PM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The Copa del Ray continues now with the first leg of the semi-final, which sees Real Madrid up against Barcelona in a match-up that has soccer (or football, for our European friends) fans all around the world on the edge of their seats. If you want to see how things unfold between the two sporting giants, there's only one legal way this side of the pond. That's right -- using one of the several streaming services sports fans know all too well won't do the trick here, nor will searching for a free Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream. It'll cost you a few bucks to watch, but for that price, you're getting a reliable, high-definition broadcast. Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona from the comfort of your home. But hurry: We're almost done with the first half, and Real Madrid has conceded, so it's in overdrive looking to make a comeback.
Watch the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN+ is dominating soccer coverage right now and that includes having the exclusive rights to the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream and the rest of the Copa del Ray. It costs just $10 per month and gives you access to many major soccer tournaments and league games from around the world, along with NCAA basketball games, XFL football, and access to the full 30 for 30 documentary series, which offers deep insight into sports and is a great addition for any sports lover. While there's no ESPN free trial, if you want to get the best value, spend $13 per month and sign up for the Disney Bundle. For the price, you get monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu as well as ESPN+ so there's a ton of great entertainment to keep the whole family happy.

Read more
UFC live stream: How to watch UFC from anywhere, legally
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 2, 2023 10:50AM
how to stream ufc fights online 246 mcgregor v cowboy

High-speed internet has made it easy and economical for millions of people to "cut the cord" and ditch traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of online streaming services. But due to regional broadcasting restrictions, sports fans had to wait a while longer to enjoy live and on-demand content. Movies and TV shows have been available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video for about a decade now, and today's 4K smart TVs even come with built-in internet connectivity and pre-loaded streaming apps -- but only recently have broadcasters like ESPN done the same thing for live-action sports, including UFC live streams.

The world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content in 2023, both online and on TV. Fox previously held exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but starting in 2019, the contract went to ESPN. ESPN rolled out its own premium streaming service called ESPN+ in the spring of 2018. This is great news for MMA fans, as the UFC's tight relationship with ESPN now makes it easy to live stream UFC fights online. Although some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN's TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ is the only venue for watching UFC PPVs online. This means that for the foreseeable future, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content is airing only on this network, and if you're looking for the best way to watch every UFC live stream online, ESPN+ is what you need.
Watch the UFC live stream on ESPN Plus

Read more
UFC PPV: How much is Jones vs. Gane?
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 2, 2023 10:00AM
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane is the big Ultimate Fighting Championship event for March, and since it's a pay-per-view, you'll need to hand over some cash to tune in. ESPN+ is the only outlet for streaming live UFC pay-per-view events like these in the United States, so if you're looking for a way to enjoy all the action online, read on. We've got everything you need to know about UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+, including how to sign up, how much it costs, and how you can save.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service for all things sports, from MMA and boxing to soccer and much, much more. Since launching its streaming platform in 2018, ESPN has continued to develop a very close relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and in 2023, ESPN+ is the go-to app for streaming UFC content. It's also the only outlet where you can watch UFC pay-per-view events online. ESPN+ is compatible with virtually all modern PC web browsers and streaming-capable devices, which includes smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles.

Read more