5 most anticipated Amazon Prime Video shows of 2025, ranked

Like several major streamers, Amazon’s primary business is not TV. Even though the company makes most of its money in other ways, though, Prime Video remains a pretty vibrant home for new and ongoing TV series. There’s an entire corner devoted almost exclusively to dad TV, but those aren’t the only shows on the service.

If you have Prime Video and are looking for some shows to look forward to in the new year, we’ve got you covered. These are the Prime Video shows that are either new or returning in 2025 that we’re most excited for in the next 12 months.

5. On Call (January 9, 2025)

The cop show formula has endured for decades for a reason — it fundamentally works. On Call doesn’t look like it’s going to reinvent the ideas at the heart of the genre, but nevertheless, it looks like a pretty good riff.

The series will follows a rookie cop and his veteran partner as they patrol the streets of Long Beach, California, and reckon with the role they play as servants and enforcers within their own community. On Call might not be radically anti-cop, but it seems like it might be a little more straightforward than just propaganda, which would definitely be a step in the right direction.

4. Reacher season 3 (February 20, 2025)

Reacher has been an unqualified success for Prime Video, and the streamer is going to keep that gravy train rolling for as long as possible. With its third season, Reacher will follow its titular character as he goes into the heart of a vast criminal enterprise in order to rescue an undercover DEA agent whose time might be running short.

Some of the show’s core cast will be returning for the new season, but Alan Ritchson and team will be joined by a lineup of new faces, including a massive body builder who might make the show’s lead actor look tiny.

3. Invincible season 3 (February 6, 2025)

After two seasons on the air, Invincible remains one of the more daring superhero stories in an era filled to the brim with them. Adapted from graphic novels of the same name, the series follows a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero in the world.

As he develops powers of his own, he begins to examine his father’s legacy, and learns that his father is not the uncomplicated hero he always believed him to be. Heading into its third season, Invincible has evolved into a complex portrait of people weighing the morality of every action they take.

2. We Were Liars (spring 2025)

Adapted from a popular YA novel of the same name, We Were Liars tells the story of four teenagers who return to the summer home that they share in order to recount the events of two years prior.

The novel, which received critical acclaim upon its release, has taken over a decade to come to the screen, and is decidedly more horror-forward than some of Prime Video’s other teen series like The Summer I Turned Pretty. Its young ensemble cast is excellent, though, and should give you reason enough to be excited.

1. Gen V season 2 (TBA)

If you were shocked to discover that the college-set spinoff of The Boys was quite good, you weren’t alone. Now that Gen V has established itself as just as good as the show it shares a universe with, and perhaps even a little better, it can no longer be the surprise hit it was initially.

The Boys eventually fell into a trap of returning to the same status quo at the end of every season, and Gen V has to be careful not to fall into that trap as it enters its second season with higher expectations than ever.

