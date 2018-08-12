MoviePass forces customers to choose between only two movies

Share

MoviePass has had a rough few months and things aren’t looking much better. The company recently announced that in September it would limit customers to three movies a month for a price of $9.95. Now the New York Post reports that the company is forcing customers to choose between just two movies a day.

On Friday, before the app crashed entirely, moviegoers were forced to choose between Slenderman, a horror movie with less than stellar reviews, and Mission Impossible: Fallout. The Mission Impossible sequel is doing very well on Rotten Tomatoes with a fresh rating of 97 percent so it is not a bad film. It’s plagued by limited showtimes, however. The Post reported that, when using MoviePass at an AMC in Times Square, Mission Impossible was available only at two showtimes: one in the mid-afternoon and the other around 10:45 pm, which would see viewers getting out at around 1:30 in the morning.

During an interview, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe implied that the policy was a temporary one until the company moved to its three-movies-a-month plan in September. He also acknowledged that the decision was made in an attempt to help MoviePass maintain financial stability — and suggested that the movie selection may change on a daily basis.

“Unfortunately, in order to stay financially stable we’ve had to curtail the service,” Lowe said. “We had to right the ship as far as the amount of money we were burning.”

He also acknowledged that it was a difficult time for the company and its customers, but said that investors were confident in the company’s new pricing structure. They were also were waiting to see how many customers were willing to resubscribe under the new plan, he acknowledged.

Those who prefer to part ways with MoviePass do have options. Most notably AMC is offering a $20 service that will let users see three movies a week. If an AMC is nearby, it’s worth looking into — though it is twice as much as MoviePass.