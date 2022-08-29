Movie theater tickets going for just $3 on September 3

Movie theaters took a battering during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the last few months have seen audiences starting to return, right now theaters are in a tough period again, with few blockbusters hitting screens and customers’ tightening budgets making streaming services a more attractive option.

It’s against this challenging backdrop that movie theaters across the U.S. and beyond are hoping to fill seats by offering tickets for just $3 (plus tax) in a special one-day deal.

The cut-price tickets will be available for screenings on the first-ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3.

The $3 offer is for “every movie, every showtime, every format,” according to the event’s website, with tickets selling at a price similar to what folks were paying in the early 1980s.

A growing number of cinema chains — and independents — are jumping on board, with AMC, Cinemark, and Regal already getting ready for the ticket sale. Up to now, more than 3,000 cinemas with some 30,000 screens are involved in the initiative aimed at giving a boost to movie theaters.

“This day is for movie lovers across the U.S., celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen,” Ken Thewes, Regal’s chief marketing officer, said in a release. “We are excited to be a part of National Cinema Day, offering our moviegoers the opportunity to see the latest blockbusters at Regal, no matter the format, for only $3.”

Cinemark said in a tweet that it will also be offering a range of snacks and drinks for $3, representing a discount on its usual prices. Other chains may follow suit.

The best way to check if the movie theaters near will be offering $3 tickets on Saturday is by visiting the National Cinema Day website and popping your city name or ZIP into the search box.

This deal is sure to be popular so it’ll be wise to book your tickets just as soon as you can.

And if you’re not in the U.S., be sure to check your local theater to see if it, too, is getting involved. Hundreds of theaters in the U.K., for example, have already said they’ll be offering tickets for just three British pounds this Saturday.

