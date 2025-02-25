 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by March 1

By
Chris Hemsworth holds a spear at sea.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you like fractions, one-sixth of the year is nearly complete. Netflix is already advertising the list of movies departing at the end of the month. One of the biggest titles leaving the service is Inception, Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning heist thriller. The Other Guys, Oblivion, Love Again, Scooby-Doo, and Legends of the Fall are all leaving by March 1.

The show must go on at the streamer. However, there is still time to watch these departing movies. Make some time to watch one of the three movies below: a mid-budget action pic with a late Marvel star, an epic at sea, and a sweet coming-of-age comedy.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

21 Bridges (2019)

Chadwick Boseman holds a gun and stands up against a wall.
STXfilms

One of the many casualties of the streaming era was the death of the theatrical mid-budget movie. Now, studios are only greenlighting IP stories, sequels, or superhero movies in hopes of churning a huge profit. The mid-budget, B-movie thriller used to be as reliable as it gets. It would make a little money before becoming a staple in the cable lineup.

21 Bridges came right before the streaming revolution changed the industry. 21 Bridges stars Chadwick Boseman in one of his final roles. NYPD Detective Andre Davis (Boseman) embarks on a pursuit of two criminals who killed cops during a drug heist. With the criminals hiding in Manhattan, Andre receives permission from the city to close every bridge and tunnel. With no way out, Andre attempts to sniff out the killers. As the night progresses, Andre discovers a conspiracy involving dirty cops that will test his loyalties.

 Stream 21 Bridges on Netflix.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Heart of the Sea Movie CLIP - What Was That? (2015) - Chris Hemsworth Movie HD

In the Heart of the Sea was not well received by critics upon its release. It flopped at the box office, and its only cultural impact revolved around Chris Hemsworth’s dangerous weight loss techniques. Upon revisiting Ron Howard’s historical drama, In the Heart of the Sea is a solid entry into the man versus beast canon with exciting visuals and an engaging survival story.

In 1820, a Massachusetts company commissions the Essex on a whaling expedition. The crew includes Captain George Pollard (Benjamin Walker), first mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), second mate Matthew Joy (Cillian Murphy), and Thomas Nickerson (Tom Holland). The crew crosses paths with a giant sperm whale that destroys the ship. The men then face starvation, mutiny, and the whale in this fight to survive.

Stream In the Heart of the Sea on Netflix.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Molly Ringwald and Michael Schoeffling sit on a table and lean in over a birthday cake.
Universal Pictures

John Hughes is a first-round selection in the draft for coming-of-age filmmakers. The man’s resume speaks for itself: The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Some Kind of Wonderful. Obviously, one more film must be added to the list, Sixteen Candles. High school sophomore Sam (Molly Ringwald) is turning 16. Unfortunately for Samantha, she is the only one in her family to remember the birthday, as they plan for her sister’s wedding the next day.

Like most 16-year-olds, Sam has a crush on the coolest boy in school, senior Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling). Yet the only boy who will show her attention is the nerdy Ted (Anthony Michael Hall). Sixteen Candles is undoubtedly heartfelt and a warm reminder of what it feels like to be a misunderstood teen.

Stream Sixteen Candles on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (February 21-23)
Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa in The Swimmers (2022)

Netflix keeps updating its catalog with crowd-pleasing blockbusters, including award-winning hits like Parasite, Interstellar, and even The Menu. Viewers looking for films that will surely entertain can't go wrong there, but there are also lesser-known movies on the platform that are worth checking out.
For anyone looking to watch films that are hidden gems, Netflix has a wide selection, with movies spanning many genres. The following three movies are among these underrated films worth checking out, including an animated pick, an emotional flick, and a unique biographical drama.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Kubo and the Two Strings is a stop-motion animated action fantasy film set in feudal Japan. Here, the young boy Kubo (Art Parkinson) lives in isolation with his sick mother, who warns her never to stay out after dark. This is to avoid encountering his vengeful grandfather, the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes), and his creepy twin aunts (both voiced by Rooney Mara). When he accidentally breaks this rule, he's thrust into a dangerous adventure alongside unlikely companions — Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) — to recover his late father's enchanted armor.

Read more
The best horror movies on Netflix right now
Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy look at each other in The Menu.

Valentine's Day has passed, but the month of love hasn't ended, meaning many might still be in the mood for a rom-com. However, horror lovers are always looking for their next thrill, and the best horror movies on Netflix should have them covered. With its selection of chills and screams, Netflix is arguably the go-to streaming service for those fans looking for a terrifying movie. Whether it's a tale of exorcism or a psychological thriller about the dangers lurking in every corner, these horror movies on Netflix will tackle your primal fears, making you more alert and giving you a much-needed fright.
Some of the best new movies to stream offer plenty of scares and deliver a high-quality experience for terror-starved audiences. Netflix stays consistent every month with new, exciting arrivals that make up for whatever movies are leaving the service. We also found some of the best movies on Netflix, to give you something to watch between scary movies. But you're here for a good scare, and these supernatural stories, psychological thrillers, and good old-fashioned slashers are the best horror movies that Netflix has to offer.

Looking to get your scares elsewhere? We've curated guides to the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video and the best horror movies on Hulu. Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Read more
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Two people stand in a field and walk.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with over 300 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over a recent seven-day period to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.
Sometimes, little-seen action movies become instantly popular once they arrive on Netflix. That example can be applied to Aftermath, an action movie starring Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding. Aftermath makes its surprising debut at No. 1, followed by the rom-com La Dolce Villa at No. 2. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from February 10 to February 16, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.
Looking for something else? We've also rounded up the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Amazon Prime, and the best movies on Disney+. For Netflix fans, check out the 10 most popular shows on Netflix right now.

10. Miss Congeniality (2000)

Read more