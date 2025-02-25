Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by March 1

Table of Contents Table of Contents 21 Bridges (2019) In the Heart of the Sea (2015) Sixteen Candles (1984)

If you like fractions, one-sixth of the year is nearly complete. Netflix is already advertising the list of movies departing at the end of the month. One of the biggest titles leaving the service is Inception, Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning heist thriller. The Other Guys, Oblivion, Love Again, Scooby-Doo, and Legends of the Fall are all leaving by March 1.

The show must go on at the streamer. However, there is still time to watch these departing movies. Make some time to watch one of the three movies below: a mid-budget action pic with a late Marvel star, an epic at sea, and a sweet coming-of-age comedy.

21 Bridges (2019)

One of the many casualties of the streaming era was the death of the theatrical mid-budget movie. Now, studios are only greenlighting IP stories, sequels, or superhero movies in hopes of churning a huge profit. The mid-budget, B-movie thriller used to be as reliable as it gets. It would make a little money before becoming a staple in the cable lineup.

21 Bridges came right before the streaming revolution changed the industry. 21 Bridges stars Chadwick Boseman in one of his final roles. NYPD Detective Andre Davis (Boseman) embarks on a pursuit of two criminals who killed cops during a drug heist. With the criminals hiding in Manhattan, Andre receives permission from the city to close every bridge and tunnel. With no way out, Andre attempts to sniff out the killers. As the night progresses, Andre discovers a conspiracy involving dirty cops that will test his loyalties.

Stream 21 Bridges on Netflix.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Heart of the Sea was not well received by critics upon its release. It flopped at the box office, and its only cultural impact revolved around Chris Hemsworth’s dangerous weight loss techniques. Upon revisiting Ron Howard’s historical drama, In the Heart of the Sea is a solid entry into the man versus beast canon with exciting visuals and an engaging survival story.

In 1820, a Massachusetts company commissions the Essex on a whaling expedition. The crew includes Captain George Pollard (Benjamin Walker), first mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), second mate Matthew Joy (Cillian Murphy), and Thomas Nickerson (Tom Holland). The crew crosses paths with a giant sperm whale that destroys the ship. The men then face starvation, mutiny, and the whale in this fight to survive.

Stream In the Heart of the Sea on Netflix.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

John Hughes is a first-round selection in the draft for coming-of-age filmmakers. The man’s resume speaks for itself: The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Some Kind of Wonderful. Obviously, one more film must be added to the list, Sixteen Candles. High school sophomore Sam (Molly Ringwald) is turning 16. Unfortunately for Samantha, she is the only one in her family to remember the birthday, as they plan for her sister’s wedding the next day.

Like most 16-year-olds, Sam has a crush on the coolest boy in school, senior Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling). Yet the only boy who will show her attention is the nerdy Ted (Anthony Michael Hall). Sixteen Candles is undoubtedly heartfelt and a warm reminder of what it feels like to be a misunderstood teen.

Stream Sixteen Candles on Netflix.