‘Murphy Brown’ revival brings back Candice Bergen as groundbreaking journalist

Tick another one off the list of ’80s/’90s TV series getting a revival. Candice Bergen will be returning to reprise her role as Murphy Brown in a revival of the series of the same name on CBS.

Unlike other sitcom reboots and revivals (Fuller House, we’re looking at you), however, this one could be far more politically and societally relevant. The original Murphy Brown series starred Bergen as the title character, an investigative journalist and news anchor for the fictional newsmagazine FYI. It ran for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998.

The series featured stories inspired by current events and had an impact on the 1992 presidential campaign — Dan Quayle even mentioned the show in his speech. So it comes as no surprise that CBS saw the opportunity to have Brown to return to the news industry, 30 years later, and face a vastly different time plagued with issues of “fake news” and distrust in the media.

In a statement regarding the Murphy Brown revival, CBS notes that “Murphy Brown returns [30 years later!] to a world of cable news, social media, fake news, and a very different political and cultural climate.”

With movies like The Post — which covers the true story of female Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (played by Meryl Streep) and her pivotal role in uncovering the Watergate scandal — getting lots of Oscar attention, and at a time when the spotlight is on news media, politics, and female issues, a series like Murphy Brown seems especially ripe for revival. The original Murphy Brown played a major role in changing our cultural perception of the profession of journalism and women in it, making this revival a significant one for the modern age.

CBS ordered 13 episodes of the series, with Bergen returning, as well as original series creator Diane English, who will serve as writer/executive producer. Bergen is also credited as a producer, and Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original, will also return to produce this revival.

Through the run of the original series, Bergen took home five Emmy Awards for her role. The series itself received 62 Emmy nominations and 18 wins. In 2010, TV Guide named Murphy Brown one of the “25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time.” On review aggregate site Metacritic, the series has a 100 score, representing universal acclaim, and is reportedly the only series to have achieved a perfect rating on the site.