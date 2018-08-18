Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Netflix testing ads in between some subscribers’ binge-watching sessions

Eric Brackett
By

Netflix is currently experimenting with making users watch advertisements in between episodes of certain shows. Initial reports have surfaced on the Netflix subreddit, with users from the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia complaining about advertisements interrupting their binge-watching.

One user, based out of the U.K., said that they saw ads for Better Call Saul while watching episodes of Rick and Morty. The user described the ads as similar to those seen on YouTube, with an option to skip the ads after watching them for a few seconds. The thread posted by a U.S. customer said that they saw ads for Insatiable while watching Shameless.

In a statement made to Ars Technica, Netflix did confirm that the ads were intentional and said they were searching to find ways to make it easier for viewers to find shows that they enjoy.

“We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” said a Netflix representative.

The spokesperson also said that the streaming service would only be playing ads for Netflix original content and not shows it licensed from other networks. That being said, Better Call Saul originally aired on AMC and is not a Netflix original, so it appears that Netflix is still sorting out this new system.

Regardless of which ads are playing, the end result is the same. Most users appear to be unhappy with the change. One of the commenters from the U.K. said that they would cancel their account if Netflix continued to push ads. Other users expressed similar frustrations with the ads, in particular when coupled with the company’s recent price hikes. Some users also compared the ads to those found on Netflix rival Hulu, which also requires users to watch ads on its lowest-priced plan.

In terms of the backlash, Netflix said is paying attention to the user response on social media. However, the company is more concerned about how users interact with the ads in the app itself. If users click on the ads or start consuming content based upon them, then it is likely that Netflix will see the test as a success and roll it out to more users.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (August 2018)
how to watch Formula 1 online
Cars

How to watch Formula 1 online

There are plenty of Formula 1 races every year, many of which take place in some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Check out our brief guide on how to watch Formula 1 online, if you're looking to keep up on the action.
Posted By Will Nicol, Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
heat writer joins ghostbusters sequel director confirms female led cast
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (September 2018)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in August and September 2018, from new comedies to terrifying horror…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

How to watch NFL games online, with or without cable

The NFL's 2018 season is here, and we know you don't want to miss a moment of the action. Our comprehensive streaming guide will show you all the best options to watch the games online so you can make the right choice for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in September 2018

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for September 2018, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming…
Posted By Rick Marshall
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

'Star Wars: Resistance' TV series gets a trailer and premiere date

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

The MoviePass dumpster fire, Star Trek's new Spock, robot actor

This week, we'll talk about the epic dumpster fire that is MoviePass, Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters, two Captain Kirks take a hike, and the American History X director hopes to cast a robot in his next film. All this and more, so tune in!
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of TV shows to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

You can ditch cable but still get your 'SportsCenter' fix with ESPN+

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+, is finally here. Despite appearances, ESPN+ isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double-duty as Blu-ray players, but there's a bit of set up needed. Need help? Here's our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (August 2018)

Prime Video gives subscribers access to a host of great movies, but sifting through the massive library isn't easy. Lucky for you, we've sorted the wheat from the chaff. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix her featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in August 2018, from ‘Her’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix disenchantment featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Dark Tourist’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol