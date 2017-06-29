‘R’ is for renewal — Netflix brings back animated comedy ‘F is for Family’

Why it matters to you Hopefully fans won't have to wait a year-and-a-half for the third season of F is For Family, but can at least rest easy knowing that it's coming

BoJack Horseman is not the only successful original animated comedy series for Netflix.Tthe streaming service recently confirmed the renewal of F is For Family, which will return for a third season, Variety reports.

The series was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, and the former confirmed the news about the renewal via a Tweet that expressed his excitement, and thanks to fans for watching.

Really happy to announce there will be a season 3 of FIFF. Thanks to everyone for watching! @netflix #FIsForFamily #gaumontTV pic.twitter.com/YVowj4j7yE — Bill Burr (@billburr) June 28, 2017

Following in the footsteps of many successful animated series that tackle adult themes, like The Simpsons, Family Guy, King of the Hill, Futurama, and others, F is For Family takes things back to the ‘70s. The Murphy family is Irish-American, living in a time when people weren’t really so worried about being politically correct. The head of the clan is Frank, voiced by Burr himself, a Korean War veteran who doesn’t hold back, often going off on angry, profanity-ridden rants, with no qualms about threatening his three kids. Also lending their voice acting talents for the series are Laura Dern as Frank’s wife Sue, a housewife who sells Plast-a-Ware (the show’s version of Tupperware) on the side; Justin Long as their delinquent teenage son Kevin; Debi Derryberry as daughter Maureen, who Frank views as his princess; and Haley Reinhart as Bill, the shy and bullied younger son. Sam Rockwell voices Vic, the family’s rich neighbour who loves women almost as much as he loves to brag about his life.

Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley are executive producers alongside Burr and Price, and Price also serves as showrunner. Co-executive producing is Michael Lagnese and Victoria Vaughn, both of Wild West Television.

Burr is a successful standup comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster, who has had a number of collaborations with Netflix beyond this series. Four of his standup comedy specials have streamed through the service: Walk Your Way Out; You People Are All the Same; Let It Go; and, most recently this past January, I’m Sorry You Feel That Way.

This also marks the second comedy pick-up for Netflix this week. In addition to renewing F is for Family, Netflix also ordered a new comedy series called Everything Sucks! that is set in the ‘90s and highlights a group of high school misfits.

F is for Family premiered on Netflix in December 2015 and returned for a second season this past May. There is no word yet on how long fans will have to wait for season 3.