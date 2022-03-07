  1. Movies & TV

Netflix suspends its streaming service in Russia

Trevor Mogg
By

Netflix has become the latest tech firm to suspend operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” the U.S.-based company said in a widely reported statement on Sunday, March 6.

The action means that anyone in Russia wanting to sign up to Netflix will be unable to do so starting Monday, March 7. The 1 million or so existing subscribers there will be able to continue using their account until the end of their current billing cycle, according to Politico.

In related action, Netflix recently halted work on its original Russian detective drama series Zato and said it would stop work on creating new content in Russia for the foreseeable future.

The streaming giant has also declined to broadcast 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that Russian law requires Netflix to host. It’s not clear if it will face any repercussions for its refusal to air the content.

Netflix recently made available for free the 2015 feature-length documentary Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, which follows the political and social unrest that hit the nation in 2013 and 2014 and offers a look at the passion and determination of many of the people that are fighting again today.

Netflix tweeted to its 16.6 million followers on Saturday: “We stand united,” adding that viewing of Winter on Fire was up sevenfold since making it free to view, with the current view count standing at more than 300,000.

We stand united. 

Viewing of Winter on Fire is up sevenfold — including in Russia. https://t.co/GVAlRt7qvr

&mdash; Netflix (@netflix) March 5, 2022

The decision by Netflix to suspend operations in Russia sees it join a growing list of global tech firms halting operations in the country while the conflict continues. Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel, AMD, and TikTok are among many compamnies that have taken various kinds of action that impacts their operations in Russia in some way. More information on how the tech industry is reacting to the war in Ukraine can be found on this Digital Trends page.

Editors' Recommendations

UFC 272 Live Stream: Watch Covington vs. Masvidal NOW

Image of Covington and Masvidal being separated by Dana White.

Dish and Sling TV also drop Russia Today channel

RT America no longer is available on Sling TV or Dish.

UFC PPV: How much will UFC 272 cost and is there a discount?

Image of Covington and Masvidal being separated by Dana White.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Jamie Dornan driving a car, looking in the rearview mirror at a truck approaching him in a scene from The Tourist.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Apple employees to return to offices later than expected

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Kraven the Hunter adds Alessandro Nivola as the main villain

Alessandro Nivola in The Many Saints of Newark.

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan team up for I Am Legend 2

Will Smith in I Am Legend.

The Batman review: Pattinson’s hero finds light in the shadows

Batman stares down at a crime scene in The Batman.

What’s new in movie theaters: The Batman and After Yang

Split image of a family posing in the After Yang poster & Batman in The Batman.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus keyboard cases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus keyboard in use.

Fede Álvarez will direct an Alien stand-alone film for Hulu

A Xenomorph in Alien Covenant.

Best Apple deals and sales for March 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999