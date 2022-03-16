  1. Movies & TV

Netflix is testing out new charges for sharing passwords

By

If you’ve ever shared your Netflix password with anyone outside of your household, then there’s a high probability that Netflix knows about it. And while Netflix has yet to ban the practice, the streaming service is taking new steps to monetize it. Via Netflix’s official blog, Chengyi Long, the streaming service’s product innovation director, announced that the company is testing out plans to charge an extra fee to accounts that share their passwords.

For now, the options are only being tested in three countries: Costa Rica, Peru, and Chile. The good news is that the early version of the fee comes in at under $3 in all three countries. However, Netflix will evaluate the results before determining whether to raise the fee or if the practice will be brought to America.

As part of the rollout, participating accounts will only be able to add subaccounts for two people who don’t live in the household. The upside is that each person on the subaccount will get their own profile, viewing history, and personalized options.

Henry Cavill as Geralt in a scene from season 2 of The Witcher.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” wrote Long. “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

Long also stated that password sharing between households has impacted “our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.” Netflix currently has 222 million subscribers around the world, but it’s unclear how many households share accounts. If Netflix is able to successfully monetize this phenomenon, it could significantly increase its revenue.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the 2022 Oscars online

oscars 2016 winners and losers in every category oscar

Can a VPN be traced or hacked? The simple answer

A close up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for March 2022

Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.

Best Mac Mini deals for March 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

How to get every ending in Elden Ring

A blue witch with a big hat.

Save $550 on this curved 38-inch Alienware gaming monitor

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor showing video game scene, on a white background

Ukraine president’s Servant of the People is back on Netflix

Volodymyr Zelensky in Servant of the People.

Best Apple iMac deals for March 2022

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

One-day flash sale knocks $1,300 OFF popular Bowflex treadmill

Woman running on a Bowflex Treadmill 10.

This curved 32-inch 4K monitor is $220 OFF in Dell’s semiannual sale

Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor on white background.

With The Adam Project, Shawn Levy steps into the spotlight

Shawn Levy directing Ryan Reynolds on the set of The Adam Project

Nvidia RTX DLSS: Everything you need to know

RTX 3090 installed inside a gaming PC.

Best Staples laptop deals for March 2022

framework laptop review 9