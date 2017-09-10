Everything we know about ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ so far

Guillermo del Toro’s massively hyped 2013 giant-robot epic Pacific Rim underperformed at the U.S. box office, but became a cult classic stateside and wracked up plenty of dough overseas, setting up plans for a sequel. Pacific Rim Uprising (which is spelled without a colon, according to the studio) is officially on its way to theaters in 2018.

Directed by Steven S. DeKnight (lately of Marvel’s Daredevil series) from a script penned by DeKnight, Emily Carmichael (RPG OKC), Kira Snyder (The 100), and T.S. Nowlin (The Maze Runner), Pacific Rim Uprising is is set ten years after the events of the original movie and follows a new generation of pilots tasked with battling massive beasts from the sea using gigantic robots. Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega leads an international cast for the film, which will also introduce a new group of Jaegers — giant mechs piloted by humans — in humanity’s war against the monstrous Kaiju.

With Pacific Rim Uprising currently scheduled to hit theaters March 23, 2018, here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

The first teaser

The first Pacific Rim was one of the darlings of Comic-Con International in San Diego before it hit theaters, so it wasn’t surprising that the first, official teaser for Pacific Rim Uprising made its debut during the 2017 edition of the annual event.

Titled “Join the Jaeger Uprising,” the teaser doesn’t contain any footage from the film and reveals very little about the story, but it does feature some of the cast members and new Jaegers that will be introduced in Uprising. Among the most notable of the new bots is Gipsy Avenger, an updated version of the Gipsy Danger robot that played a key role in the 2013 film.

The first, full-length trailer for the film will debut during New York Comic-Con in October 2017, according to the studio.

A legacy character

The cast of characters in Uprising is intended to be the next generation of Jaeger pilots in more than just a figurative sense.

Early reports indicated that Boyega would play the son of (spoiler alert) deceased Jaeger program leader Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) in the film, and although precious little has been confirmed about the film or the roles its cast members will play at this point, Boyega later appeared to confirm this particular rumor in a February 2017 post on Twitter.

Subsequent reports indicate that his character’s full name will be “Jake Pentecost” in the movie. How he ends up piloting another Jaeger ten years after his father’s death remains to be discovered, though, and there’s a possibility that he might not be the only legacy member of the Jaeger pilots.

Out with the old class, in with the new

The events of Uprising are set just ten years after the “Battle of the Breach” chronicled in the original film, but surprisingly few characters from that movie appear to be returning for the sequel.

Among the only confirmed returning cast members so far are Rinko Kikuchi as Mako Mori, who eventually co-piloted Gipsy Danger with Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) late in the film, and Charlie Day as Dr. Newt Geiszler, the eccentric scientist who discovered a way to tap into the Kaiju’s hive mind. Hunnam confirmed that he’ll be unable to reprise his role.

The absence of many returning characters opened the door for a large cast of newcomers, though, and the studio appears to have cast a wide, international net for the next generation of Jaeger pilots.

Joining Boyega (pictured) and the rest of the franchise veterans will be Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), Jing Tian (The Great Wall), Wesley Wong (Buxiude Shiguang), Cailee Spaeny (Counting to 1000), Lily Ji (Transformers: Age of Extinction), Karan Brar (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Lan Yingying (Empresses in the Palace), Qian Yongchen (The War of Beauties), and Zhang Jin (Ip Man 3). Most of the cast members’ roles are unknown at this point, but several of the actors are featured in the first teaser for the film.

Where the story picks up

Details regarding the plot of Pacific Rim Uprising have been a closely guarded secret, but a website created for the film and launched during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017 offers up some hints about what to expect from the film.

As confirmed on the website GoJaeger.com Uprising is indeed set 10 years after “The Battle of the Breach.”

“Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history,” reads the synopsis for the film. “The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes. When the Kaiju threat returns, we will be ready.”

Photo-realistic

The first photos from the set of Pacific Rim Uprising began finding their way online in November 2016, just after cameras began rolling.

Boyega himself posted the first photo, offering a fans a glimpse of the script for the movie on the first day of filming. (At the time, the film’s working title was “Pacific Rim: Maelstrom.”)

First day on Pacific Rim today. Here's to a great adventure ahead ✌???? A post shared by BOYEGA (@johnboyega) on Nov 9, 2016 at 10:14am PST

This was followed by a series of unofficial photos from the Australia set of the film featuring Boyega in costume, looking disheveled as he navigates a ramshackle tent village.

#PHOTOS #NEWS : Premières images de John Boyega dans Pacific Rim 2 : Mealstrom !!!! pic.twitter.com/krJVWiSUWE — John Boyega France (@JohnBoyegaFR) November 21, 2016

Peut-on prendre une petite minute admirer John sur ces nouvelles images #bts de Pacific Rim 2 x) pic.twitter.com/QM3mbyOhdF — John Boyega France (@JohnBoyegaFR) November 21, 2016

Titles, and delays, and release dates, oh my

The original film’s lackluster performance at home made the sequel’s journey to the screen a troubled one, to put it mildly.

It initially seemed as if a sequel was a foregone conclusion, with Guillermo del Toro indicating at various points throughout 2014 that he was not only working on the film’s script, but also expected the movie to hit theaters in 2017. Those plans got sidetracked in 2015, however, when Universal Pictures took the Pacific Rim sequel off its production calendar and delayed it indefinitely.

Things picked back up again in early 2016 when it was announced that Del Toro had bequeathed the director’s chair on the Pacific Rim to Steven S. DeKnight, the showrunner on Marvel’s Daredevil series. With Del Toro sliding into a producer role on the film, the sequel — which was still untitled at that point — was poised to be DeKnight’s feature directorial debut.

Del Toro expressed his satisfaction with the choice of director on Twitter.

Met w DeKnight and we are all so happy with our choice to take Pac Rim 2to where we know it can go!! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 24, 2016

Development moved along quickly from that point, with the film assigned a February 2018 release date a short time later, and the cast filling out at a rapid (by Hollywood standards, at least) pace.

The sequel’s working title of Pacific Rim: Maelstrom was revealed in November 2016, only to be changed a month later to Pacific Rim Uprising. The release date was also pushed back an additional month to March 23, 2018.

With its official title confirmed and a release date in place, cameras began rolling in March 2017.