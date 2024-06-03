 Skip to main content
Paramount+ celebrates Pride Month 2024 with special collection of movies and TV shows

By
A group of people pose on the poster for A Mountain of Pride.
Paramount+

This Pride Month, Paramount+ is updating A Mountain of Pride, a special collection of movies and TV shows that spotlight the LGBTQ+ community and its contributions.

The collection includes 12 carousels with curated programming for Pride Month. The Movie Marathon section includes Rocketman, a biopic about Elton John; Mean Girls, the musical comedy inspired by the 2004 film with Lindsay Lohan; and But I’m a Cheerleader, a teen comedy featuring a lesbian romance. You can watch standout TV shows under the Essential Series banner, including Fellow Travelers, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Yellowjackets.

Other carousels in the A Mountain of Pride collection are Moments of Pride, Real Stories & Reality, All Hail the Queens, Summer’s Camp Classics, and Iconic Fashion Moments.

In a video spot for A Mountain of Pride, several prominent actors and entertainers in the LGBTQ+ community danced to MUNA’s I Know a Place to celebrate pride at Paramount+. The featured performers were Wilson Cruz, Celia Rose Gooding, Ceci Balagot, Jiggly Caliente, Jan Sport, and Laganga Estranga.

Paramount+ is also shining a light on Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative presented by the Human Rights Campaign, Showtime, and Paramount+. Now in its fifth year, the program supports and champions LGBTQ+ small businesses.

“LGBTQ+ business owners empower local communities and make our movement stronger,” Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said. “By creating safe spaces and providing services and products that uplift the community, these businesses help us to thrive, especially in areas that don’t feel welcoming for LGBTQ+ people. We are so excited to announce the fifth year of this program and to continue supporting LGBTQ+ small businesses, bringing about positive change nationwide.”

A Mountain of Pride is now live for Pride Month on Paramount+.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
