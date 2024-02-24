Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After once again coming up close but short in their bid for their first MLS Cup trophy last season, the Philadelphia Union begin the 2024 season when they host the Chicago Fire today.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

Watch Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire on MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass, which is available only through Apple TV (different than the Apple TV+ streaming service. This is just the Apple TV app or website we’re talking about here), costs $15 per month or $99 for the season ($13 per month or $79 per month if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber). There is unfortunately no free trial, but any MLS fan is going to want to have this for the long-haul anyways.

With a subscription to MLS Season Pass, you will be able to watch all 493 MLS games this season (importantly, with no local blackouts), plus Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches. There’s also pre-match shows, post-match shows and the popular “MLS 360,” a whip-around show which jumps around to different games at the biggest moments during the busy Saturday matchdays.

Once signed up, you can watch the Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire and any other match via the Apple TV app–which is available on your phone, tablet and most smart TV’s and streaming devices–or Apple TV website.

Watch Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Live Stream from Abroad

MLS Season Pass only works in the United States and Canada, but if you happen to be outside of those countries, you can try a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN hides your IP address/location, and it then connects you to a server in a different country (in this case, that country would be the US or Canada) to allow you to stream as if you were located there.

You can check out our rundown of the best VPN deals since there are lot of good options out there, or you could go with NordVPN. It’s safe, fast, has lots of servers to choose from and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

