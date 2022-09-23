Pluto TV gives 60 Minutes its own dedicated channel

For over five decades, 60 Minutes has been one of the top newsmagazine shows on television. However, CBS’ signature news series hasn’t had much of a streaming presence up to this point. That’s going to change very soon, because Pluto TV is launching a dedicated 60 Minutes channel on its free streaming service.

To start things off, the new channel will feature 400 60 Minutes segments from 2008 to 2019, which draws from just over a decade of content. Some of the spotlight stories that will be immediately available include an interview with an ex-Navy SEAL who was on the mission to find Osama bin Laden inside his lair in Pakistan. Other stories include sit-down interviews with former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as nature reports focused on Yellowstone Park’s wolves, as well as jaguars, elephants, eagles, and more creatures from around the world.

Of course, 400 segments is only a small selection from the history of 60 Minutes. According to the announcement, additional seasons and segments will continuously be added to the channel. But specific dates for the additional segments were not included in the press release from Pluto TV.

The 60 Minutes channel will be curated by Nicole Young, a veteran producer for the series who has decades of experience covering wars, national and international tragedies, and breaking news. Despite her new role, Young will continue to be a producer for the weekly 60 Minutes series on CBS.

Pluto TV will launch the 60 Minutes streaming channel September 24, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of the series’ debut on CBS. It can be found under Pluto TV’s News and Opinion category.

Editors' Recommendations