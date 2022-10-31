Paramount Global will strengthen its free ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV, with the addition of over 6,300 episodes from the CBS Vault. This move will triple the amount of CBS content on Pluto TV.

By the end of 2022, former CBS shows such as Mork and Mindy, Touched by an Angel, and Taxi will be added to Pluto TV’s on-demand selections. Classic shows like Cheers, Star Trek: The Orginal Series, and Frasier will also be featured on the service’s lineup of channels. Other notable programs available on Pluto TV include CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Criminal Minds, 60 Minutes, and Hawaii Five-O.

“Pluto TV and CBS are both proven leaders delivering world-class entertainment to global audiences,” said Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming and Pluto TV co-founder. “With unrivaled access to the coveted CBS library, Pluto TV is able to deliver the best of both worlds to our viewers – world-class, evergreen programming with flexible viewing options, all for free.”

Launched in 2014, Pluto TV is a free ad-supported streaming television service that’s also known as FAST. Pluto TV mimics traditional cable television with ads and the ability to channel surf. Since its acquisition from Viacom in 2019, Pluto TV has been a roaring success as the service accumulated $1 billion in annual revenue in 2021. In September 2022, Pluto TV made history when it became the first FAST service to crack The Gauge, Nielsen’s monthly report. Now operated by Paramount Streaming, the service accumulated 1% of all viewing for that month.

The overwhelming success of the CSI and 48 Hours channels on Pluto TV are just two recent examples of how our broadcast franchises are connecting with a growing and often unduplicated streaming audience,” said President and CEO of CBS George Cheeks. “We think we’re just getting started in how we can work together with Pluto TV for the benefit of our content and the company.”

