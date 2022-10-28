 Skip to main content
How to get 50% off Paramount+ and a free Fire TV Stick

Nina Derwin
By
Paramount Plus logo on a black background.

If you have yet to subscribe to Paramount+, there is no time like the present. While the premium streamer typically offers plans starting at $50 per year, those who sign up between now and November 3 have the unique opportunity to save 50% off the annual price, bringing the total for a year of service down to as low as $25. There are so many new shows on Paramount+ that it’s hard to pass up the chance to enjoy them all for such an incredible price. Better still, if you take advance of this limited-time offer, you’ll receive a Fire TV Stick for free. For as little as $25, you really can’t beat it.

Sign up Today

Why you should sign up for Paramount+

Signing up for Paramount+ means opening a door into a world of seemingly endless content. Whether you are tuning in to watch live sports, movies, or Paramount’s original TV shows, there are definitely plenty of choices to make your subscription worth your money, especially at this super-low price. Because the Halloween season is in full swing, you may opt to watch the Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection, which features some of the biggest titles in the horror and thriller genres, like Significant Other, Orphan: First Kill, and A Quiet Place. Better still, Paramount+ also has a whole bunch of content that’s meant to be enjoyed with your entire family.

As an added bonus, when you sign up for Paramount+, you’ll also receive a Fire TV Stick for free. With your Fire TV Stick from Amazon, you can watch live TV, and content from all of your favorite streamers, including Paramount+ right from your television. With profiles, you can enjoy personalized streaming for each member of your household, and you can easily control it with voice commands via Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa.

While Paramount+ annual subscriptions usually start at $50 per year, for a limited time new subscribers have the chance to save 50% or $25 off the subscription price, bringing to total down to a super low $25. If you jump on this offer before November 3, not only will you lock in a year at a rock-bottom price, but you’ll also bring home a brand-new Fire TV Stick for free. This deal may seem too good to be true, but it’s not so make sure to sign up before the deal disappears.

Sign up Today

