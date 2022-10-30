 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Prime Video’s new Fallout featurette goes beyond the game

Blair Marnell
By

In 1997, Interplay Entertainment introduced gamers to the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. And its blend of 1950s retro with an atompunk future has helped give the franchise the devoted fan following that it enjoys to this day. While Bethesda Softworks does have plans down the line for Fallout 5, the live-action Fallout series is coming much sooner. The Amazon Prime Video original series is already in production. And to celebrate the first game’s 25th anniversary, Prime Video has shared a new video to promote Fallout‘s first-ever adaptation.

Beyond The Game | Fallout | Prime Video

There isn’t any new footage from the show itself in this featurette, but it does feature a few of the key figures behind-the-scenes of the gaming franchise who are blown away by seeing their work make the leap to another medium. And in a fun bit, executive producer Jonathan Nolan is shown on the set as he pretends to not know anything about the game. But it doesn’t take long for Nolan to admit that he was addicted to the first Fallout.

Jonathan Nolan in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Prime Video's Fallout.

Getting Nolan and his wife/creative partner, Lisa Joy, was one of the biggest coups that Prime Video pulled off for this series. Nolan and Joy breathed new life into Westworld, which made it one of HBO’s biggest shows. They also recently released The Peripheral on Prime Video.

So far, the only confirmed cast members are Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. Goggins is rumored to be playing a heavily mutated Ghoul, but further details about the rest of the characters have not been released yet.

Fallout began filming last July, and it is currently in production. Prime Video hasn’t set a date for the show, but it may arrive as soon as 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Butcher powers up in a new trailer for The Boys season 3
The cast of The Boys.
Things get strange in Prime Video’s first Paper Girls teaser
Riley Lai Nelet in Paper Girls.
New Star Trek videos pave the way for Strange New Worlds
Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
The Kids in the Hall return in new trailer for the revival
The cast of The Kids in the Hall.
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for October 2022
Fios TV Package
New Black Panther 2 preview scene introduces Ironheart
Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Every second counts in new Jack Ryan season 3 trailer
John Krasinski in Jack Ryan.
Henry Cavill reveals more about Superman’s return, Enola Holmes 2, and the status of his gaming rig
Henry Cavill reclines as Sherlock Holmes in a scene from Enola Holmes 2.
Henry Thomas on E.T. turning 40, Steven Spielberg, and that notorious Atari video game
Elliot stares at E.T. in E.T.
Prey for the Devil’s ending explained
prey for the devil ending explained 4
Heardle today, October 28: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 28: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
Sophie Kauer on working with Cate Blanchett and mastering music in TÁR
Sophie Kauer holds a cello in Todd Field's TAR.