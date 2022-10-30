Prime Video’s new Fallout featurette goes beyond the game

In 1997, Interplay Entertainment introduced gamers to the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. And its blend of 1950s retro with an atompunk future has helped give the franchise the devoted fan following that it enjoys to this day. While Bethesda Softworks does have plans down the line for Fallout 5, the live-action Fallout series is coming much sooner. The Amazon Prime Video original series is already in production. And to celebrate the first game’s 25th anniversary, Prime Video has shared a new video to promote Fallout‘s first-ever adaptation.

Beyond The Game | Fallout | Prime Video

There isn’t any new footage from the show itself in this featurette, but it does feature a few of the key figures behind-the-scenes of the gaming franchise who are blown away by seeing their work make the leap to another medium. And in a fun bit, executive producer Jonathan Nolan is shown on the set as he pretends to not know anything about the game. But it doesn’t take long for Nolan to admit that he was addicted to the first Fallout.

Getting Nolan and his wife/creative partner, Lisa Joy, was one of the biggest coups that Prime Video pulled off for this series. Nolan and Joy breathed new life into Westworld, which made it one of HBO’s biggest shows. They also recently released The Peripheral on Prime Video.

So far, the only confirmed cast members are Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. Goggins is rumored to be playing a heavily mutated Ghoul, but further details about the rest of the characters have not been released yet.

Fallout began filming last July, and it is currently in production. Prime Video hasn’t set a date for the show, but it may arrive as soon as 2023.

