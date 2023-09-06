 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Harry Styles is in one of Netflix’s most popular movies now. Here’s why you should watch it

Joe Allen
By

It’s been almost a year since the entire world was wondering whether Harry Styles may have really spit on Chris Pine at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice. Since then, the movie has hit theaters amidst a roiling wave of controversy, and now, it’s also a hit on Netflix and is currently featured in the streamer’s top 10.

Given the movie’s success thus far, you may be wondering whether the movie is worth a watch. Fortunately, we’ve got a full rundown of three great reasons the movie is worth checking out.

Recommended Videos

It’s a stylish, original story

Alice (Florence Pugh) cracks eggs with no yoke in Don't Worry Darling.
Merrick Morton/Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros.

In an era when more and more of the biggest releases in any given year are driven by corporate mandates and intellectual property, Don’t Worry Darling is a stylish, original story. The film is set in an isolated desert community where the men travel to work and the women stay at home and do the housework.

It’s a 1950s ideal, but when one housewife begins noticing something strange, the entire façade that this world was built on slowly begins to unravel. That story is told with plenty of real sets, some stunning photography, and real thought and effort. The sheer fact that it’s not based on something else should be more than enough to recommend it.

It features a great ensemble

Florence Pugh has established herself as one of the great actors of her generation, and she’s just one of the reasons that Don’t Worry Darling‘s cast is so great. The film also stars Chris Pine doing wonderful supporting work as the film’s ostensible villain, as well as Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Harry Styles, all of whom play crucial roles in the way the film unfolds.

That wonderful ensemble all gets to stretch new muscles, and Pugh is maybe the most astounding of them all. We already knew that she could be the center of a great movie, but in Don’t Worry Darling, she proves that she’s capable of playing the full spectrum of human emotion.

It had plenty of behind-the-scenes drama

Alice smiling at a young man in the 2022 film Don't Worry Darling.
Warner Bros.

Look, the filmmaking and performances in Don’t Worry Darling are more than enough reason to check the movie out, but if you’re someone who loves to follow gossip, then watching Don’t Worry Darling is essential to understanding everything that went on with the movie behind the scenes.

There were rumors that director Olivia Wilde was having an affair with Styles on set, and other suggestions that Florence Pugh may have even stepped in to direct large chunks of the movie. All of that led to a sense the movie’s cast and crew were at one another’s throats. Whether these rumors are true or not, though, Don’t Worry Darling is fascinating both for what’s happening on camera and what happened when cameras weren’t rolling.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
5 Dwayne Johnson movies you need to watch in August
Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a boat.

Dwayne Johnson's star power may not shine as brightly as it used to, but he remains one of the most popular actors on the planet, and his films still grab people's attention.
While there's still some time left in everyone's summer, audiences should sit back and see what's cooking in these five movies featuring the Rock.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Read more
This 2023 horror movie is topping the charts on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Russell Crowe in The Pope's Exorcist.

As the only major studio without a streaming service to call its own, Sony has to rely on others to give its films a streaming platform. And since Netflix has lined up the rights to Sony's latest releases, another one of the studio's 2023 movies has arrived on Netflix and raced to the top of its list of 10 most popular films. The Pope's Exorcist only had a brief stay in theaters, but Netflix subscribers can't seem to get enough of this horror flick. So instead of getting Christmas in July, Netflix has given us Halloween in August.

If you're looking for a few scares and a good horror story to send some chills down your spine during these hot summer nights, here are three reasons why you should watch The Pope's Exorcist.
Russell Crowe gives a commanding performance

Read more
5 best Korean movies on Netflix you should watch
A girl and Okja in "Okja."

South Korean films have reached an unprecedented level of popularity in recent years. With stories like Parasite, Squid Game, and Hellbound taking the globe by storm, audiences outside of South Korea have paid more attention to the motion pictures coming out of it.

As a result, Netflix has added some outstanding South Korean films like these five, giving them a much bigger platform for their brilliance to be discovered by streamers.
Okja (2017)

Read more