Where to stream Don’t Worry Darling

Few movies have received more press for things that had nothing to with the movie than Don’t Worry Darling. There were rumors of inappropriate behavior on the set, plenty of tension, and poor Chris Pine sitting in the middle of it all. When the press tour quieted down, though, folks actually got to see the movie, and reactions were mixed. Some people praised the movie’s original ideas and strong performances, while others were confused about how a movie with such an exciting press tour could be so dull in execution.

The movie, which tells the story of a young housewife living in an idyllic small town in the desert of California who discovers that everything in her world is not as it seems, definitely has echoes of films like The Truman Show. It was directed by Olivia Wilde, who also acts in the movie alongside a cast that also includes Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan (Sersi from Marvel’s Eternals), and Nick Kroll.

While reactions were mixed when the movie hit theaters, plenty of people didn’t see the movie at all when it was released theatrically. Those folks may be wondering how they can best catch up with it now that it’s mostly left theaters.

Don’t Worry Darling will be on HBO Max on November 7

Anyone who missed Don’t Worry Darling in theaters won’t have to wait much longer. The movie is set to hit HBO Max on November 7, and when it does, it should be available to stream there for some time. The exact streaming window isn’t clear, but most new movies that hit HBO Max stay there for at least a month, which should give existing HBO Max subscribers plenty of time to catch up with it.

How much does it cost to subscribe to HBO Max?

If you’re not a current HBO Max subscriber but you’re interested in watching Don’t Worry Darling, there are a couple of different rates you can pay for access to the service. The cheapest rate includes ads, and starts at $10 a month, or $100 for a full year. If you want an ad-free experience, you can pay $15 a month or $150 for a full year.

This makes HBO Max one of the pricier streaming services out there, but it also gives you access to a pretty broad array of titles. Those titles include all of the HBO original programming that has ever been made, as well as many selections from the Warner Bros. library and anime classics from Studio Ghibli and Crunchyroll. In short, it’s a lot of great stuff.

Are there any other ways to watch Don’t Worry Darling?

If you’re really opposed to paying for an HBO Max subscription, the movie is also available to rent or buy at a higher cost on platforms including Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, and Vudu. If you want to own the digital version of the movie, it costs $25, and if you want to rent it, it costs $20. It would be cheaper to just subscribe to HBO Max for a single month, and you would have access to additional entertainment too, but there are other options out there.

