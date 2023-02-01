 Skip to main content
The Boogeyman trailer: don’t look under the bed

Dan Girolamo
By

Don’t look under the bed, or the Boogeyman might find you. The first trailer for The Boogeyman, the latest adaption of a story from Stephen King, has been released by 20th Century Studios. The initial footage debuted during the 2023 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29.

Teenager Sadie Harper (Yellowjackets’s Sophie Thatcher) and her younger sister, Sawyer (Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra Blair), are still struggling to move on from the tragic death of their mother. This leads to an uneasy relationship with their father, Will (The Sinner’s Chris Messina), a therapist struggling with his grief. When an unpredictable patient shows up at the Harper residence, he leaves behind an evil supernatural presence that stalks the grieving family and exploits their suffering. As the patient unwaveringly explains to Will, this entity is “the thing that comes for your kids when you’re not paying attention.”

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 2

The Boogeyman is based on the 1973 short story of the same name from King that was later published in 1978’s Night Shift anthology. The film also stars Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), LisaGay Hamilton (The Lincoln Lawyer), and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad).

The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage (Host) from a screenplay written by Scott Beck (65), Bryan Woods (50 States of Fright), and Mark Heyman (Black Swan). Beck and Woods are best-known for writing 2018’s A Quiet Place, the popular horror film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

A girl puts her hand on the ground with a light in front of her face in The Boogeyman.

Originally scheduled to be released on HuluThe Boogeyman will now premiere exclusively in theaters on June 2.

