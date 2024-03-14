Don’t let these 3 hidden March streaming TV shows fly under your radar

The most high-profile shows are the ones you likely gravitate to from one month to the next. But the hidden gems can be really fun to find. These are the shows you can watch and tell everyone else about because they haven’t heard of them yet. They’ll thank you for the recommendation and you’ll feel like an expert who put series on their radar that might even become new favorites.

These three hidden March streaming TV shows, on platforms like Netflix and Hulu, may have otherwise flown under your radar had we not recommended them to you. Go ahead and take the credit for telling your friends, family members, and co-workers about them after you dive in and experience them for yourself. Each show offers something unique and won’t disappoint.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (2024)

A British historical comedy, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin stars Noel Fielding (The Great British Bake-Off) as the title character. Turpin is, in fact, a real person. He was an English highwayman who was executed for horse theft in the 1700s after earning a reputation as a poacher, burglar, and killer. But this series is, as the name implies, a fictional account of his life.

As leader of the Essex Gang, petty criminal Turpin is being pursued by vigilante Jonathan Wilde and an organization known as The Syndicate. It’s a humorous take on an otherwise chilling tale that has been wel- received by critics and viewers alike. Reviewers like Barbara Ellen of the Observer UK praise the “droll and silly” nature of the show, along with its “wry, surrealist kick.”

Stream The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin on Apple TV+.

Extraordinary (2023)

Now in its second season, Extraordinary is likely one of the superhero comedies you hadn’t heard about. The British series is about an alternate world where people gain special powers when they turn 18. But Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is 25 and frustratingly still waiting for hers to kick in. Her life is anything but rosy, as she’s working a dead-end job, dating a man who literally flies away from her after they are intimate, and living as a third wheel with her best friend, Carrie (Sofia Oxenham), and her boyfriend, Kash (Bilal Hasna). It doesn’t help that Jen’s stepsister immediately received her powers the moment she became an official adult, sparking intense jealousy.

Extraordinary might be about a woman who lacks actual powers, but it’s also commentary on the pressures young people feel to fit in, live up to expectations, and compete with their peers. With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating for its first season, Extraordinary beautifully weaves satirical comedy with deeper, more emotional moments as Jen struggles to find her place in a powerful world when she seemingly has none.

Stream Extraordinary on Hulu.

The Gentlemen (2024)

Receiving generally positive reviews since it debuted earlier this month, The Gentlemen is one of those shows you might have heard of, and maybe even saw it pop up on your Netflix recommended list, but you never thought to start streaming. You should, because the Guy Ritchie action comedy is very entertaining. It stars Theo James (The White Lotus) as Edward “Eddie” Horniman, the newly appointed Duke of Halstead following the passing of his father. But he soon discovers that his family land is being used by a drug lord who has no plans to relocate his empire. Now, the former United Nations peacekeeper must figure out how to keep the peace on his home turf.

Serving as a spinoff to Ritchie’s 2019 movie of the same name, The Gentlemen offers a bit of everything, from plot twists to comedy, violence and compelling characters. It’s the type of show that’s perfect to watch when you aren’t sure what kind of show you want to watch.

Stream The Gentlemen on Netflix.

