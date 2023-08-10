 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Robert Downey Jr. movies you should check out

Blair Marnell
By

Moviegoers may have noticed that Robert Downey Jr. had a rare villainous turn as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It served as a nice reminder that even after a decade of playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey remains one of the greatest actors of his generation. Downey started acting when he was five years old, and aside from a very difficult personal period when he battled addiction, he has been continuously appearing in films and TV shows for over fifty years.

With so many roles under his belt, it’s easy to overlook some of Downey’s best roles in the earlier years of his career. That’s why we’re taking a look back at 3 underrated Robert Downey Jr. movies that you should check out. These are only three of the films that helped Downey establish himself as one of the very best in front of the cameras.

Recommended Videos

Less Than Zero (1987)

Jami Gertz, Robert Downey Jr., and Andrew McCarthy in Less Than Zero.
20th Century Studios

Downey isn’t the main character of Less Than Zero, but the film largely revolves around his performance as Julian Wells. When Julian’s childhood friend, Clay Easton (Andrew McCarthy), returns to Los Angeles for the holidays, he’s alarmed to find that his ex-girlfriend, Blair (Jami Gertz), and Julian have given over their lives to illicit drugs.

While Blair is able to get sober fairly quickly, it’s not as easy to save Julian from himself. Downey’s character is so dangerously self-destructive that it’s hard not to see parallels between this role and Downey’s own widely publicized struggle with sobriety. This is one of Downey’s darkest performances, and you can’t take your eyes off of Julian when he’s onscreen.

Watch Less Than Zero on Starz.

Chaplin (1992)

Robert Downey Jr. as Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin.
Sony Pictures

Although Downey earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his turn as Charlie Chaplin, Chaplin has been overshadowed in the three decades since its release by all of his subsequent blockbuster movies. That’s unfortunate because Downey is absolutely incredible as he channels one of Hollywood’s original superstars. The story follows Chaplin from his humble beginnings and chronicles his life as his fortunes rise, fall, and rise again. As with Less Than Zero, there do seem to be some very specific parallels between Downey the actor and the role he portrays here. The key difference is that Downey got the second act that Chaplin was denied, which is the real tragedy at the heart of this film.

Stream Chaplin on Paramount+.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Robert Downey Jr. in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Downey reestablished himself as a leading man in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, his first collaboration with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black. Downey plays Harold “Harry” Lockhart, a man who inadvertently finds himself in the running to portray a private investigator in a movie. While in Los Angeles to research the role, Harry is paired with a real P.I., Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer), who is working a case for Harry’s childhood crush, Harmony Lane (Michelle Monaghan).

As Harry starts to embrace his new role, he and Perry fall deeper into Harmony’s orbit as their case takes some very dangerous turns. And this is one role that Harry is going to see through to the bitter end.

Rent or buy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang on Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV+, and YouTube.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The best romance shows on Netflix right now
Anna Castillo and Álvaro Mel in A Perfect Story.

Rom-com movies and romantic dramas tend to be the most prevalent offerings on Netflix. But for fans who want love stories that play out at a more deliberate pace, there are also romance TV shows. It's a genre that goes back to the early days of network television, and it continues to the present with series like Grey's Anatomy. Netflix's big contribution to the genre is that it has gone to places that network shows couldn't go, like the gay teen romance Heartstopper, or series from around the world like A Perfect Story and If Only.

Netflix still has a lot of new series on the way, even during the writers' and actors' strike in Hollywood. But that's also where the international series come in to boost the lineup even before the pipeline of new American shows runs out. If you're looking for a good love story in these waning summer weeks, then check out our roundup of the best romance shows on Netflix right now.

Read more
7 obscure sci-fi movies from the 1990s you need to watch right now
A crew discovers a sphere underwater

The 1990s was a fantastic decade for sci-fi. From movies like The Fifth Element and Contact to TV shows like The X-Files and Roswell, it was an absolutely stellar era for iconic and memorable genre entertainment. But the '90s are also full of sci-fi movies that many people have totally (and sadly) forgotten about.

From Sharon Stone exploring the depths of the ocean to T2's Robert Patrick struggling with an alien abduction, and even a pre-X-Men Famke Janssen fighting for her life on the high seas, the '90s holds a treasure trove of totally overlooked, obscure sci-fi movies just begging to be watched. If you're a fan of science fiction and are looking for something new to check out, be sure to watch these seven movies.
The 13th Floor (1999)

Read more
The 10 most popular movies of 2023
Margot Robbie looks through a mirrorless mirror in Barbie.

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected the box office, to the point where many doubted it would ever return to the levels achieved pre-2020. However, 2023 has proven that audiences are ready to return to the movie theater. Yes, the movies are back, with the domestic box office exploding thanks to juggernauts like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

We are halfway through 2023, and most of the year's biggest releases have already come out. Bar a few promising films like the usual Marvel and DC fare, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part Two, and (possibly) Paul King's holiday musical Wonka, chances are the films currently in the domestic Top 10 are probably the same ones we'll see at the end of the year. So what are the films that dominated the year's domestic box office? From long-running franchises to new and promising IPs and even a few auteur efforts, the most popular films of 2023 are a healthy mix of everything.

Read more