3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in March

Blair Marnell
By

As much as we enjoy watching free movies on Amazon Freevee, sometimes you really get what you pay for. While it’s true that there are a handful of great movies on Freevee, they are badly outnumbered by flicks that aren’t even good enough to be called direct-to-video B-movies. It can also take a long time to search through all of the lesser titles before you find something worth watching.

Fortunately, we’ve already done the work for you with our selection of the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in March. This month’s pics include a video game adaptation with a massive budget, an icon of Hong Kong cinema, and an early ’90s action flick starring Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

Warcraft (2016)

The cast of Warcraft.
Universal Pictures

Remember when the Warcraft movie was supposed to set up a fantasy film franchise? Well, they can’t all be winners. And unlike the charming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Warcraft doesn’t make much of an effort to be accessible to a wide audience. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t a fun fantasy action flick!

The film is a retelling of the game’s mythology about how the orcs invaded the world of Azeroth to escape their dying homeland. Unlike the LOTR films, these orcs aren’t one-dimensional evil creatures. The orc chief Durotan (Toby Kebbell) is particularly noble, while a half-orc woman, Garona (Paula Patton), is torn between the horde and her newfound human friends. Anduin Lothar (Travis Fimmel) is the man who attempts to protect humanity from the orc horde. However, the orcs and the humans have a common enemy, and it may take an unexpected alliance to save both races.

Watch Warcraft on Freevee.

Ip Man (2008)

Donnie Yen performs martial arts in a scene from Ip Man.
Mandarin Films

The Ip Man movies are a massive franchise in Hong Kong cinema, but they’re lesser known to American movie fans who aren’t into martial arts flicks. Ip Man is a biopic about the man who trained Bruce Lee, and by all accounts, the real Ip Man was an incredibly skilled martial arts legend in his own right.

Donnie Yen portrays Ip in the film, which chronicles his struggle to survive and keep his family safe during World War II. Regardless of the hardships he faces, even the Japanese army can’t break Ip’s spirit. The fight sequences in this film are amazing, and the drama of Ip’s story helped spawn additional sequels while furthering the mythology of the man at the heart of these movies.

Watch Ip Man on Freevee.

The Getaway (1994)

Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin in The Getaway.
Universal Pictures

If you thought it was weird to see Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as an onscreen couple in Eyes Wide Shut years after their divorce, then you may get a similar sensation from seeing the once-married Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger together in the 1994 remake of The Getaway. Baldwin and Basinger portray Carter and Carol McCoy, a pair of married outlaws. After the Mexican police arrest Carter during a job gone wrong, Carol goes to great lengths to secure his release.

On their next heist, the McCoys are double-crossed by Carter’s ex-partner, Rudy Travis (Michael Madsen). As the McCoys take the money and run, Rudy relentlessly pursues them as they attempt to outrun the mob and the law.

Watch The Getaway on Freevee.

