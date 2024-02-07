 Skip to main content
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in February

Now that there are ads on Prime Video, watching films on that platform is essentially the same experience as watching them on Amazon Freevee. The key difference is that Freevee lets movie lovers enjoy films without subscribing to Amazon Prime. And these days, it’s rare for a major streamer to have any kind of option for people who don’t want to spend any money.

Free movies are always welcome, if the titles are actually good. Freevee may have wide selection, but the vast majority of its action titles are of the direct-to-DVD variety. We had to really dig deep into the Freevee library to find the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in February. And if you don’t mind watching a few commercials, you can easily get your action fix for the month.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in The Hitman's Bodyguard.
Lionsgate

Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds stars in The Hitman’s Bodyguard as Michael Bryce, a bodyguard for the rich and powerful. Or at least he was, until a hitman named Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) murdered Bryce’s client right in front of him and destroyed his reputation. Years later, their paths unexpectedly cross again when Kincaid accepts a deal to expose Belarus President Vladislav Dukhovich (Gary Oldman) for his war crimes.

When Interpol agent Amelia Roussel (Élodie Yung) realizes that she can’t protect Kincaid’s life by herself, she gives her ex-boyfriend, Bryce, a chance to redeem himself by discretely escorting Kincaid. But when Bryce discovers that Kincaid is the man who ruined his life, he’s less than willing to protect him as assassins close in on both of them.

Watch The Hitman’s Bodyguard on Freevee.

White House Down (2013)

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx in White House Down.
Sony Pictures

If you can’t tell the difference between White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen, then we don’t blame you. Both movies essentially have the same plot, but Olympus Has Fallen actually got two sequels. Channing Tatum headlines this one-off movie as John Cale, a veteran-turned-Capitol policeman who wants to join the Secret Service and also impress his daughter, Emily (Joey King), during a visit to the White House.

When Emil Stenz (Jason Clarke) leads an attack on the White House that leaves President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) vulnerable, Cale takes the initiative to save the president’s life. Now, Cale just needs to find his daughter, protect Sawyer, and unravel the conspiracy behind the attack before America is thrust into another war.

Watch White House Down on Freevee.

The November Man (2014)

Pierce Brosnan and Olga Kurylenko in The November Man.
Relativity Media

What do you get when a former James Bond teams up with a former Bond girl? It’s The November Man, which stars four-time 007 star Pierce Brosnan and Quantum of Solace‘s Olga Kurylenko. Brosnan portrays Peter Devereaux, a former CIA operative who retired after a disastrous mission with rookie agent David Mason (Luke Bracey).

Devereaux is brought back into the world of espionage by his old boss, John Hanley (Bill Smitrovich), in order to protect and extract Natalia Ulanova (Mediha Musliović), the wife of the new Russian leader, General Arkady Fedorov (Lazar Ristovski), who wants to expose her husband’s war crimes. When Ulanova is murdered, only Alice Fournier (Kurylenko) has the proof that Devereaux needs. And to get Alice out safely, Devereaux will have to go through the CIA and Mason.

Watch The November Man on Freevee.

