Death, taxes, and Ghostface terrorizing innocent victims. The masked killer is inevitable in the Scream franchise. However, Scream VI will feature the “most ruthless Ghostface” in franchise history.

In a new featurette, the cast and crew behind Scream VI explain how this version of Ghostface is as violent as ever. Star Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), who plays Sam Carpenter, explains that this Ghostface is “killing people for killing’s sake.” The footage depicts the iconic killer stalking and preying upon innocent victims. Even the person under the mask believes Ghostface is different, telling Gale Weathers (Cougar Town’s Courteney Cox) that “there’s never been one like me before.”

Scream VI | The Most Ruthless Ghostface (2023 Movie)

Scream VI is set in New York City as the survivors of the most recent Woodsboro killings relocate to a fresh start. However, Sam, Tara Carpenter (Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Yellowjackets’s Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad Meeks-Martin (Love, Victor’s Mason Gooding) cannot escape Ghostface as a new killer follows them to New York City. Gale and the returning Kirby Reed (Scream 4’s Hayden Panettiere) find themselves in the crosshairs once again as they help the teens to end Ghostface’s madness.

New additions to the franchise include Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Dig), Josh Segarra (Orange Is the New Black), Devyn Nekoda (Ginny & Georgia), Dermot Mulroney (Gone in the Night), and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the fifth Scream film, return to direct Scream VI. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery 2) and Guy Busic (Scream V) wrote the script based on characters by Kevin Williamson (Sick).

Scream VI arrives in theaters on March 10.

