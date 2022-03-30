  1. Movies & TV

Elisabeth Moss chases a killer in new Shining Girls trailer

By

At first glance, you may not realize that Shining Girls is a sci-fi story wrapped in a thriller. That’s because the first trailer for Apple TV+‘s new original series is less concerned with its high concept than it is with the effects that it leaves behind. In this case, Kirby Mazrachi survived an encounter with a serial killer only to find that her own reality can change from moment to moment.

Mad Men actress Elisabeth Moss portrays Kirby in the series, and we can see the transformation of the world around her, even if others can not. For example, her beloved pet is a cat on one day, but a dog on the next. The drastic change in her hairstyles is another indication of a bend in reality, as opposed to a fashion statement. More alarmingly, the man who almost killed her, Harper Curtis (Jamie Bell), is seemingly present in Kirby’s past, present, and future.

Wagner Moura co-stars as Dan, a reporter who approaches Kirby with information about the killer’s latest victim. He also appeals to Kirby’s desire to be a reporter, which was put on hold following her attack. Kirby knows that her life was ruined by her encounter with Harper, but she doesn’t understand how it happened. With Dan’s help, Kirby can become the hunter instead of the hunted. But with Harper’s ability to seemingly appear at will, she’s far from safe.

Elizabeth Moss in Shining Girls.

Phillipa Soo co-stars on the series as Jin-Sook, with Amy Brenneman as Rachel. The show is based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel, The Shining Girls. Silka Luisa developed and created the series for television. Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad veteran Michelle MacLaren directed the first two episodes.

Shining Girls will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 29 with three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

