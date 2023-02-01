After NFL Conference Championship Weekend, the stage is now set for the 2023 Super Bowl. The winner of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against the winner of the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the 2023 Super Bowl on February 12. The Chiefs and the Eagles were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, so this should be a great game.

The Super Bowl is not just a game but an experience. From the commercials to the Halftime Show, the Super Bowl is much bigger than football. One of the other intriguing aspects surrounding the game revolves around betting. Because sports gambling is now legal in many states, the Super Bowl provides an exciting opportunity for betting novices and experts alike to place bets on the contest in various categories.

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

How to legally bet on the 2023 Super Bowl online

In 2023, there are ways to legally bet on the Super Bowl. Online sports betting is now legal in more than two dozen states, including New York, Arizona, Illinois, Colorado, Louisiana, and New Jersey. Some states, like Delaware and Mississippi, have sports betting, but only provide in-person services. Make sure to read up on your state’s rules and regulations to see if online sports betting is available in your area.

Where to bet on the 2023 Super Bowl

To bet on Super Bowl LVII online, you need to set up an account with a sportsbook. Where you live will determine what legal sportsbooks are available in your state. The well-known online sportsbooks include DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and PointsBet USA.

Many of these sites and sportsbooks offer sign-up bonuses for new customers. For example, new customers can get up to a $,1000 deposit bonus in DK Dollars at DraftKings. At FanDuel, new customers can receive up to $300 back in bonus bets. The promotions are always changing, so please read the terms and conditions for each offer.

Types of bets for the 2023 Super Bowl

The three main bets are point spreads, moneylines, and totals. Below is an example of how the listing* will look on the gambling app of your choice.

Betting on the spread is based on the projected margin of victory. If you want to bet on the spread for the Eagles, the number is -1.5 points. To win the bet, the Eagles must beat the Chiefs by 1.5 points or more. If the Eagles lose the game or only win by one point, it’s a losing bet. However, if you bet Kansas City +1.5, the bet is a winner if either the Chiefs win the game outright or lose by 1.5 points or less.

The moneyline is a little easier to understand. Betting on the moneyline is picking the winner of the game, regardless of the score. If you bet the Eagles or Chiefs on the moneyline, all they have to do is win the game.

Betting on the total of the game is all about scoring. Right now, the total is at 49.5 points. If you believe the total points scored between the Chiefs and Eagles will surpass 49.5 points, then bet the over, or “O 49.5.” If you think the total points scored between the Chiefs and Eagles will fall short of 49.5, then you can bet the under, or “U 49.5.” You do not need to predict the winner when betting the total.

The “+” and “-” numbers in blue in the Spread column reveal the odds of the bet. For example, the Chiefs are -104 at +1.5 points. meaning if you bet $10 and it hits, you will win $9.62 for a payout of $19.62. If you bet $10 on the under 49.5 point total and it hits, you will win $9.09 for a payout of $19.09.

There are also prop bets that can be made for the Super Bowl. Normal prop bets, such as the amount of catches a player will have or the number of touchdowns a quarterback will throw, are still available to bet. However, the Super Bowl provides unique opportunities to bet on things that aren’t available during the regular season. For example, fans can bet on unique props, like the coin toss winner, the Gatorade color from the winning team, the length of the national anthem, and the first song from Rihanna during the halftime show.

The price, odds, and type of bet will vary depending on the sportsbook. As always, please bet responsibly.

* All lines are from FanDuel as of 1/30/23.

