How long is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is set for this Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers battle the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Will Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes take the next step toward becoming the best quarterback of all time, or will San Francisco’s Brock Purdy play spoiler and win the 49ers their sixth Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is not like a regular season game. Frankly, nothing can compare to the Super Bowl. What started as a game to crown the NFL’s champion has become a daylong event full of parties, pregame coverage, commercials, and a halftime show. With the extra pomp and circumstance added to the game, the Super Bowl feels like a marathon, not a sprint. How long is the Super Bowl? Read on to find out the approximate length of Super Bowl 2024 and other details surrounding the event, including the date and time.

Super Bowl LVIII date and time

Every Super Bowl has a story. We're celebrating each game with unique artwork that tells those stories. Starting with Super Bowl I: @Packers vs. @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/BJvVWRkhmT — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2024

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 11. The Super Bowl will air on CBS for a record 22nd time. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, highlighted by The NFL Today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The game is available on the CBS app and CBS.com. The broadcast will stream on Paramount+.

How long is the Super Bowl?

An average NFL game takes about three hours and 12 minutes. The length of the Super Bowl is the same as any other game – four 15-minute quarters. However, the Super Bowl is not an ordinary game. There is a heavy emphasis on commercials, which prolong the game. Companies paid $7 million in 2023 for a 30-second spot. Around 70 new commercials ran during Super Bowl LVII, from new ad campaigns and products to high-profile movie and TV show trailers.

The halftime of the Super Bowl is almost double that of a regular season game. A Super Bowl halftime lasts around 25 to 30 minutes compared to 12 to 17 minutes in the regular season. The added time comes from the famous Super Bowl Halftime Show, a 12 to 15 minute musical performance from an A-list entertainer. This year, Usher headlines the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

With the commercials and the halftime show, expect Super Bowl LVIII to take about three-and-a-half to four hours. With a 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT kickoff, a safe bet for the approximate end time of the Super Bowl would be 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

What is the longest Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 47 blackout

Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens is the longest Super Bowl in NFL history. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 clocked in at four hours and 14 minutes.

The game is best known for the blackout that occurred inside the Superdome. A partial power outage happened in the third quarter, suspending play for 34 minutes. The Ravens walked away as Super Bowl champions with a 34-31 win.

