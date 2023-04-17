 Skip to main content
The monster is real in the latest trailer for The Boogeyman

Dan Girolamo
By

Denial is not just a river in Egypt. No matter how many times people refuse its existence, the monster is real in the latest trailer for The Boogeyman.

Based on the haunting story from bestselling author Stephen King (It), The Boogeyman showcases the terrifying creature that stalks, haunts, and preys upon its suffering victims. In this case, the targets are Harper (Yellowjackets’s Sophie Thatcher), a high school student, and her younger sister, Sawyer (Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra Blair), sisters who are struggling to cope with the recent loss of their mother.

Their father, Will (Air’s Chris Messina), a therapist, cannot get past his grief to be the dad that his daughters need. When an unsettling patient (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s David Dastmalchian) visits the house, the titular creature soon follows, unleashing its evil presence.

The boogeyman terrorizes the family in the new trailer, attacking all areas of the house, especially where it’s dark. Even though Harper denies the existence of monsters, she soon comes around to believing in the creature’s existence, especially after it crashes through her bedroom door. The Boogeyman also stars Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), and LisaGay Hamilton (The Lincoln Lawyer).

The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage (Host) from a screenplay written by Scott Beck (65), Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place), and Mark Heyman (Black Swan). Originally set to debut on Hulu, The Boogeyman will now premiere in theaters before it winds up streaming at a later date.

The poster for The Boogeyman.

The Boogeyman opens exclusively in theaters on June 2.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer

Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout his career, Dan has been a writer, broadcaster, podcaster, editor, and social media manager. At Digital Trends, Dan covers film and television, from reviewing upcoming projects to interviewing actors and directors.

