While Boba Fett made his long-awaited comeback in The Mandalorian season 2, The Book of Boba Fett will be the first time that the most popular bounty hunter in Star Wars history has gotten his own live-action spotlight. And in a new video featurette from Disney+ and Lucasfilm entitled Return of a Legend: The Book of Boba Fett, executive producer Dave Filoni acknowledges the large debt that The Mandalorian owes Boba Fett. Ever since his official debut in The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett has captured the imagination of fans. Now, it’s his time to rule.

“Boba Fett was a ‘man with no name,’ kind of character, [a] lone gunslinger, when I was a kid,” said Filoni, in an allusion to the famous Spaghetti Western films starring Clint Eastwood. “You didn’t know his face. You didn’t know who he was.”

“The idea of someone wearing Mandalorian armor is clearly inspired by Boba Fett,” added The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau. “So bringing in Boba Fett felt very right.”

Boba Fett had a very ignoble death in Return of the Jedi, and yet that didn’t deter fan interest in his character. Boba was revived in the Star Wars novels and comics, but The Mandalorian was the first project to make his survival an official part of the canon. It also brought in Temuera Morrison to play Boba, who, in case you don’t know, is the son of Jango Fett, the character Morrison portrayed in Attack of the Clones. And as Morrison explains in the video, the creators will explore Boba’s story like never before.

“With The Book of Boba Fett, we’re gonna find out where he’s been and about how he’s changing,” said Morrison.

Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand is co-headlining the series with Boba as his right-hand woman. She owes him her life after he rescued her from certain death. In the closing moments of The Mandalorian season 2, Fennec was instrumental in helping Boba seize control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. Unfortunately for this dynamic duo, seizing the empire and holding it are two different things. Their actions have made them the target of rival criminal houses that don’t want these interlopers ruling their business. So it’s a safe bet that Boba and Fennec will have to fight to maintain control of the situation.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 29.

Editors' Recommendations