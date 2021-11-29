Next month, The Book of Boba Fett will follow up on The Mandalorian season 2’s shocking post-credits scene, which placed Boba Fett on the throne of his old boss, Jabba the Hutt. However, a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series suggests that Boba has learned from Jabba’s mistakes. Instead of ruling a criminal empire with fear, Boba Fett intends to rule “with respect.” But will that be enough to ensure that Boba doesn’t meet the same ultimate fate as Jabba?

The new trailer features Boba and his right-hand woman, Fennec Shand, as they visit another crime lord to make their pitch for cooperation. But if the new footage is any indication, Boba will still have to unleash his warrior skills. More intriguingly, the trailer suggests that viewers may learn how Boba survived his apparent death in Return of the Jedi. After capturing the imagination of fans in The Empire Strikes Back, Boba unceremoniously fell into the sarlacc pit, which immediately gulped him down and burped.

Boba Fett’s return in The Mandalorian went a long way toward repairing his reputation. After reclaiming his iconic Mandalorian armor, Boba mowed his way through several attacking Stormtroopers and successfully shot two of their transport ships out of the sky with a single rocket. Boba also revealed his honorable side when he and Fennec vowed to help the Mandalorian recover Grogu/The Child from his Imperial captors.

Temuera Morrison headlines The Book of Boba Fett as its title character. Morrison made his Star Wars debut in Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett, the model of the clone troopers and the “father” of Boba Fett. Boba was an unaltered clone of Jango, whom the bounty hunter raised as his own son. Boba also witnessed Jango’s death in that film at the hands of Jedi Master Mace Windu. And since Boba’s brush with death came during an encounter with Luke Skywalker, it seems safe to suggest that he isn’t a fan of the Jedi.

Ming-Na Wen co-stars in the series as Fennec Shand, a ruthless mercenary who made her first appearance in The Mandalorian season 1. Boba found Fennec after she was left for dead and he saved her life. Now, Fennec willingly works for Boba Fett. But it’s unclear if Fennec’s loyalty will be tested in the new show.

The Book of Boba Fett is executive produced by Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni in collaboration with Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. The series will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 29.

