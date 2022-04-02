The Crow reboot lives again with Bill Skarsgård in the lead

For the first time in 17 years, The Crow will fly again. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Skarsgård has been cast to play the lead in the long-awaited reboot of The Crow. Skarsgård will portray Eric Draven, the role originated by the late Brandon Lee in the 1994 film. Lee was killed in a tragic accident during the production of The Crow, and it was his final screen role. Three sequels were produced with different leading actors, the last of which hit theaters in 2005.

The Crow is based on a comic book written and illustrated by James O’Barr that follows Eric’s story after he and his fiancée are brutally murdered. Soon after, Eric is chosen by a supernatural crow to come back from the grave and seek revenge on those who killed him and his fiancée. All of the previous sequels have had different characters take on the mantle of The Crow.

Skarsgård is best known for his chilling performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It. He also starred in Netflix’s Hemlock Grove, Deadpool 2, The Devil All the Time, and the upcoming Boy Kills World. Skarsgård also has a supporting role in John Wick: Chapter 4, which will be released next year.

Rupert Sanders has signed on to direct the reboot. He previously helmed Snow White and the Huntsman, as well as the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell. King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin will pen the script. Edward R. Pressman and Malcolm Gray will produce the movie.

Unlike many of the previous reboot attempts, The Crow has lined up a budget of around $50 million, according to THR. Preproduction has already begun, and the reboot will begin filming in Prague and Munich in June.

Editors' Recommendations