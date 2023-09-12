 Skip to main content
Painkiller meets horror in The Fall of the House of Usher trailer

Blair Marnell
By

If you’ve ever read Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher, then you know that it doesn’t have a story long enough to support eight episodes of television. However, for Mike Flanagan’s final project at Netflix, the upcoming miniseries for The Fall of the House of Usher will be drawing upon more than just Poe’s original story. Flanagan incorporates elements of Poe’s other tales to expand the story of the doomed Usher family. And if the first trailer is any indication, Flanagan is also adding a touch of Painkiller and Succession to the gothic horror of Poe.

In this modernized retelling, Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) is the head of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, a company that he built alongside his twin sister, Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell). Together, they have eliminated their competitors or anyone else who has threatened to bring down their empire. The Ushers have passed on their ruthless streak to the next generation, and even murder doesn’t appear to be off the table. Unfortunately for the family, someone is taking that same approach with the Ushers themselves.

Carla Gugino co-stars in the series as Verna, a woman who may be supernatural in nature. And it looks like she is knocking off the Ushers one by one. While the Ushers like to project strength, they look very weak in the wake of Verna’s vendetta.

Zach Gilford co-stars in the mini-series as Young Roderick Usher, with Willa Fitzgerald as Young Madeline Usher, Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Malcolm Goodwin as Young C. Auguste Dupin, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, T’Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Katie Parker as Annabel Lee, Michael Trucco as Rufus Wilmot Griswold, Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher, and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym.

The Fall of the House of Usher will premiere on Netflix on October 12.

