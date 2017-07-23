‘The Gifted’ Comic-Con trailer truly delivers for fans

Why it matters to you Fans are given their first exclusive look at Fox's first live-action Marvel series from SDCC 2017.

Fox had a pretty successful panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The studio came prepared with the cast and crew of its first Marvel live-action series, The Gifted. Creator and showrunner Matt Nix come out on stage saying that he told Fox he would kill to do something in the X-Men universe. As it turns out, his dream finally came true.

He wasn’t on stage alone, as the show’s stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Percy Hynes White came on stage to join him. Producers Lauren Shuler Donner, Jeph Loeb, and Derek Hoffman also made their way on stage. With everyone present, they wasted no time and got right to the footage, unveiling a brand new trailer to screaming fans.

In the trailer, we’re first introduced to Chung’s mutant character Blink running away from the police, before disappearing via a self-made portal. She’s later joined by some other mutants — Marcos, Lorna and Thunderbird — to help her out. The police find them and begin opening fire, and that’s when we get to see some cool powers displayed.

We then cut to Reed and Kate Strucker (Moyer and Acker) having a meeting with the principal of their son Andy’s (Percy Hynes White) school after a bullying incident. Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) has an argument with her mother in the kitchen about mutants and humans. We then see Andy at a school dance having what looks like a panic attack, and unleashing a full force of unstable power. We’re given a lot more to look at than what was in the first trailer.

After the footage, Nix confirmed that the show will not be taking place in the same universe as the X-Men films. In his own words, the characters in the show will get to “doing our own thing.”

“Right now, one of the things covered in the show is that the X-Men — why are they gone? The show covers that,” Nix said.

The Gifted has already been picked up for a first season, with the pilot episode directed by filmmaker Bryan Singer. The Gifted debuts on Fox Monday, October 2. You can check out the brand new trailer up above. Stay tuned with all of our Comic-Con coverage to check out the latest announcements and news.